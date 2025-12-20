How Rashid Shaheed compares to previous electric Seahawks kick returners

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed stole the spotlight on Thursday night when he returned a fourth-quarter punt 58 yards for a touchdown — igniting what would be a 16-point comeback that resulted in a 38-37 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Rams.

It was Shaheed's second return touchdown in the last three games. The Seahawks beat the Atlanta Falcons 37-9 in Week 14, but Shaheed's return was at the beginning of the second half. That pivoted what was a tie game at 6-6 to a lead in Seattle's favor, and they outscored the Falcons 31-3 in the second half.

He hasn't been a massive factor on offense, but Shaheed has been a game-changer for the Seahawks at critical points. That skyrockets his value and impact.

It's been a while since the Seahawks have had a true difference-maker on kick and punt returns. Here's how Shaheed compares to a few of the best ones the Seahawks have had.

Shaheed vs. other former Seahawks special teams stars

Since 2010, the Seahawks have had three other truly electric returners outside of Shaheed. Percy Harvin (2013-14), Tyler Lockett (2015-24) and Leon Washington (2010-12).

Lockett was the most recent of the bunch, but he mostly stopped returning kicks and punts by 2019. He completely stopped, outside of just a couple of exceptions, by 2020. Lockett had one punt return touchdown and two kick return scores in his career.

Harvin, although he only had one return score in his short Seahawks tenure (five in his career), had the most notable one of all. The speedster took the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown in Super Bowl XLVIII, helping Seattle earn a 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Washington had eight special teams touchdowns in his nine-year career, four of which came with the Seahawks and all were on kick returns. He had three in 2010 alone, including a 101-yard score.

Shaheed has joined that group with his impressive performances against the Falcons and Rams. Here's how Shaheed compares in other categories versus those players.

Sep 24, 2012; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Leon Washington carries the ball on a punt return as Green Bay Packers running back Brandon Saine (33) defends at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks defeated the Packers 14-12. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Size, weight and speed

Harvin: 5-11, 192 lbs (4.41 40-yard dash at combine)

Shaheed: 6-0, 180 lbs (injured during draft process, has reached 21.72 mph in NFL game)

Lockett: 5-10, 182 lbs (4.40 40-yard dash)

Washington: 5-8, 201 lbs (4.45 40-yard dash)

Career yards per kick return

Harvin: 27.2 yds/return (152 attempts)

Shaheed: 24.8 yds/return (52 attempts)

Lockett: 25.1 yds/return (127 attempts)

Washington: 26.2 yds/return (127 attempts)

Career yards per punt return

Harvin: No career attempts

Shaheed: 13.1 yds/return (74 attempts)

Lockett: 7.4 yds/return (145 attempts)

Washington: 10.3 yds/return (104 attempts)

Shaheed is slightly below the others in kick return average, but he's been much better on punt returns during his career. Lockett is the only other one of the four who had a punt return touchdown.

The fact that Shaheed does both well is a huge boost for the Seahawks. Only Lockett, Nate Burleson (2006-09) and Charlie Rogers (1999-2001) have logged both a kick and punt return touchdown during the regular season in their Seahawks careers.

If Shaheed keeps cooking into the playoffs, the Seahawks' special teams unit will continue to be one of the most dangerous groups in the league. And the unit has already shown that it can be enough to flip a critical game on its head.

