Insider sees potential big change to the Seahawks’ starting offensive line
Via Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus, the 2024 Seattle Seahawks finished with the second-worst offensive line in the league. Entering the season, Buday has Mike Macdonald’s offensive front at No. 30. Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut has the ‘Hawks’s 2025 line at 31st in the league.
You get the picture. Even with the addition of a first-round pick this April, there doesn’t appear to be high hopes for the men responsible for keeping quarterback Sam Darnold out of harm’s way and opening holes for Kenneth Walker III and company this season.
North Dakota State blocker Grey Zabel was John Schneider’s choice with the 18th overall pick in April, and he has lived up to his first-round billing. He takes over for Laken Tomlinson, now a member of the Houston Texans. Now there could be a new starter this season at center as well in former undrafted free agent Jalen Sundell, who was with the Seahawks a year ago.
Versatile Jalen Sundell could be Seattle’s new starting center
“He’s seized the opportunity Olu Oluwatimi’s back injury opened for him two weeks ago,” explained Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “Behind Oluwatimi, last season’s starter, early in training camp, Sundell has wowed Macdonald, new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and new line coach John Benton. Sundell’s best came starting again next to Zabel in the Seahawks’ second preseason game, against Kansas City. Sundell showed off the athleticism, quickness and familiarity with Kubiak’s outside-zone blocking system Friday against the Chiefs.”
“Sundell,” added Bell. “consistently ‘ran off the ball’, Macdonald’s and Kubiak’s consistent term for requirements of the new system, to block Chiefs’ linebackers on the second level and spring big runs. Sundell played tackle at North Dakota State. He was a guard and tackle when he first got to Seattle last year. What’s he like about center?
“You block a lot of second-level guys at center,” said Zabel’s former college teammate (via Bell). “It’s close quarters. It’s a lot of quick movements. “It’s a lot of close-combat stuff, which I feel I’m good at.”
Sundell may be just good enough to land a starting job next to Zabel on September 7 when the Seahawks host the rival San Francisco 49ers.
