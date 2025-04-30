Jalen Milroe's Pro Day highlighted elite trait that will have Seahawks fans drooling
There aren't many players in the entire 2025 NFL Draft with a higher potential ceiling than new Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe. Yes, there's a lot of work to do, but if the coaching and the scheme can unlock the raw abilities that Milroe has, you're looking at a dual-threat quarterback with elite upside.
At his Alabama Pro Day a couple months ago, Milroe showcased one of the traits that gives him the sky high ceiling that he possesses -- unbelievable speed. At 6-foot-2 217 lbs, Milroe clocked a 4.37 40-yard dash. That's bananas.
We're talking about a quarterback with Cam Newton-level of athleticism at the quarterback position. However, as we know, that doesn't mean everything.
Two years ago, the Indianapolis Colts drafted a similarly-athletic quarterback fourth overall in Anthony Richardson out of Florida. The Gator had limited starting experience, serving as a starter for one year. Milroe enters the league with two years of SEC starting experience, had a higher completion percentage, and the Seahawks got him in the third round as opposed to using a top-5 draft pick on the player.
Milroe put his legs to good use over his last two seasons in Tuscaloosa as their full time starter, rushing for 1,257 yards and a staggering 32 touchdowns on the ground over 26 games. That rushing upside is eye-popping.
With Sam Darnold primed to start, Milroe won't be thrown to the wolves right away. With the insane athleticism and rocket launcher of an arm that he posesses, though, there's a potentially very bright future ahead for the Seahawks quarterback. It's all going to come down to development.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Grading each pick for the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 NFL draft
What Nick Saban said about new Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe
Seattle Seahawks updated depth charts with 2025 NFL draft picks
2025 NFL draft: Mel Kiper shares high praise for Seahawks picks