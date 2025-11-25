What would a potential contract extension for JSN be with the Seahawks?

The Seattle Seahawks knew they had a steal when they drafted wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the 20th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. At the time, the Seahawks still had D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but it didn’t take long for JSN to flourish into an elite pass-catcher.

After earning a Pro-Bowl invite and passing 1,000 receiving yards last season, JSN would break even more barriers in his third season this year. In 11 games played, JSN has caught a league-high 80 receptions for a league-high 1,313 yards and seven touchdowns, fourth most in the league.

What is JSN’s contract extension valued at?

JSN will be eligible for a contract extension with the Seahawks at the end of the season. He is currently on a four-year: $14.4 million deal that has a team option going into the 2027 season. His base salary will almost double from $1.5 million this season to $2.71 million for next season, but he and his agency will likely be paid worth his value.

It is not certain how much JSN wants annually or in total for a long-term deal. It also isn’t known how much the Seahawks want to give him, but he is the face of the team. Some fellow receivers in the league, like Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase, Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, and Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb, took a big jump following their rookie deals. Chase is the highest-paid receiver at $40.25 million a year, followed by Jefferson at $35 million and Lamb at $34 million.

Having JSN within the $33 to $35 million range would be the best-case scenario if the Seahawks still want to spend more around their team. JSN rightfully wants top-tier money. If he wants around the $40 million mark, there will have to be respectful discussions, but there is a possibility to spend less money elsewhere, especially with role players showing their ability to start for the Seahawks.

How much of a bump did other elite receivers get?

If the question arises of why JSN should be paid as the top receiver in the league, it's simple for three reasons. The first is that he has been steadily getting better since his first year in the league in 2023. The second is that this year, he has been the most consistent and explosive offensive player in the league. JSN has accounted for at least 75 receiving yards in all 11 games played and over 100 yards in eight of those games.

Finally, JSN is on pace to pass Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving yard record of 1,964 yards by about 65 yards. There could be a possibility that passes the mark in the same number of games played as Johnson.

Johnson had a rookie contract worth $55.5 million in six years for an average of $9.25 million as a result of being the second overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. After his rookie contract, Johnson signed a seven-year deal worth $113.4 million for an average of $16.2 million. These were the highest-paid receiver contracts at the time.

JSN and the Seahawks could try to reach more of a deal where the contract has high value in years with the team. This would be incredibly valuable considering that he will be 24 years old in February. There is a lot for the Seahawks and JSN to discuss this off-season, but it is clear that the two sides want to be in this for the long haul.

