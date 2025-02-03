Seahawks slated to grab massive guard prospect, boost defense in 2025 NFL draft
The Seattle Seahawks have a few different boxes to check as they move into the 2025 NFL Draft season. Arguably, their biggest need is on the offensive line, which is a position Athlon Sports writer Luke Easterling had them addressing in the first round.
Easterling predicts that the Seahawks will select Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 18 overall pick.
"On both sides of the ball, Seattle needs help along the interior in the trenches. There are some solid options at nose tackle in this scenario, but an offense full of weapons is suffering because of the offensive line situation. Banks has played tackle for the Longhorns, but he could be a better fit at guard at the next level, where Seattle needs a big upgrade," Easterling writes.
Getting better on the offensive line is key, but the Seahawks also need to ensure that the front seven is taken care of as well. That's why Easterling hits that in the second round of his mock draft, where the Seahawks take Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker.
"Kentucky's Deone Walker is something completely different. He's a 6'6", 348-pound force of nature, who can command the middle of the line of scrimmage," Bleacher Report's Brett Sobleski wrote in July. "Walker placed between Williams and Jones, with Murphy rotating in as a premium interior pass-rusher, can give Seattle the type of tone-setting defense that new head coach Mike Macdonald can deploy to offset the offensive geniuses (Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay) found within the NFC West."
Walker was deemed a first-round pick in last summer's mock draft, so the Seahawks are still getting top-tier talent on Day 2.
In the third round, the Seahawks get the secondary taken care of by choosing Penn State's Kevin Winston Jr.
Winston had 60 tackles for the Nittany Lions in 2023 before tearing his ACL two games into the 2024 season. He may be considered a higher pick if he played this season, so landing him in the third round could be a steal for the Seahawks.
The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26.
