Julian Love: Seahawks angry at not 'finishing' 49ers with game on the line
Julian Love made a key field-goal block Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately, his Seattle Seahawks' secondary teammate couldn't knock a ball down at even more crucial time in the game.
Cornerback Riq Woolen wasn't totally to blame for the soul-crushing 17-13 loss at Lumen Field, but he did have a chance to save the day for Seattle in the final two minutes.
In a play eerily reminiscent of 1982's classic "The Catch," 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy was pressured and rolled right out of the pocket. With no receiver open, he heaved an ill-advised throw into the end zone. When the ball was in the air, Woolen was properly positioned and had both hands raised ready to make a game-sealing interception. Instead, he let third-string tight end Jake Tonges - who didn't have an NFL catch entering the game - slide in front of him and steal the ball for a touchdown with 1:34 remaining.
Sam Darnold drove the Seahawks inside San Francisco's Red Zone, but fumbled to seal the loss and 0-1 start. Love was still fuming about Purdy's touchdown pass when he spoke after the game.
“We gotta finish it,” he said. “It’s frustrating. It sucks to lose a division game early on, especially to those guys. You’re waiting all offseason to play those guys.”
