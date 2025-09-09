All Seahawks

Julian Love: Seahawks angry at not 'finishing' 49ers with game on the line

Echoing the locker-room sentiment, Seattle Seahawks' safety Julian Love is still upset about allowing the San Francisco 49ers' late touchdown pass.

Richie Whitt

49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) catches the ball for a touchdown being defended by Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27)
49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) catches the ball for a touchdown being defended by Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Julian Love made a key field-goal block Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately, his Seattle Seahawks' secondary teammate couldn't knock a ball down at even more crucial time in the game.

Cornerback Riq Woolen wasn't totally to blame for the soul-crushing 17-13 loss at Lumen Field, but he did have a chance to save the day for Seattle in the final two minutes.

MORE: Seahawks' star CB Riq Woolen beaten on 2 key plays in crushing late loss to 49ers

In a play eerily reminiscent of 1982's classic "The Catch," 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy was pressured and rolled right out of the pocket. With no receiver open, he heaved an ill-advised throw into the end zone. When the ball was in the air, Woolen was properly positioned and had both hands raised ready to make a game-sealing interception. Instead, he let third-string tight end Jake Tonges - who didn't have an NFL catch entering the game - slide in front of him and steal the ball for a touchdown with 1:34 remaining.

Sam Darnold drove the Seahawks inside San Francisco's Red Zone, but fumbled to seal the loss and 0-1 start. Love was still fuming about Purdy's touchdown pass when he spoke after the game.

MORE: Seahawks great Richard Sherman disagreed with 4th down call by Mike Macdonald

“We gotta finish it,” he said. “It’s frustrating. It sucks to lose a division game early on, especially to those guys. You’re waiting all offseason to play those guys.”

49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) makes a field goal during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks
49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) makes a field goal during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.