Elusive stats show just how special Seahawks great Marshawn Lynch was
It looks like the Seattle Seahawks are about to have a dominant run game for the first time in 10 years. This time around it's a completely different dynamic than the last time, though. Seattle's run game in 2025 will be powered by a deep and talented backfield, but moreso by an offensive line that's blocking well for the run for the first time in the post-Walter Jones era.
The last time the Seahawks were a real ground-and-pound team it was pretty much all predicated on three things: the legs and the ferocity of Marshawn Lynch, who was special in a way no other running back in his generation was. Don't take our word for it, though. Check out these elusive stats that show Lynch was on another level at his best.
This is pretty stunning considering the competition that Lynch has, here. Chubb was a remarkable rusher before the injuries caught up to him - and the most Marshawn Lynch-like on this list.
Meanwhile, Adrian Peterson was considered an alien freak at his peak - and he'll be a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day. The same is true of Derrick Henry, who even in his prime couldn't match Beast Mode when it comes to forcing missed tackles.
Lynch is well-known for his power and ability to run through opponents' faces, but this chart illustrates a highly-underappreciated part of his game - Lynch was exceptionally agile for a back with his size and power. Just observe this infamous clip of Lynch making Ray Lewis miss in space.
There may be greater running backs in the future, but there will never be another like him.
