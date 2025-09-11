Mike Tomlin won't deny reality of DK Metcalf revenge game vs. Seahawks
It's always a little bit more emotional when two teams who have previously played in the Super Bowl meet up again - even if it was 20 years ago. That's certainly the case for the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have enjoyed some classic battles over the years.
This time it might be even more emotionally-charged given the characters involved. For one thing, long-time Seahawks nemesis Aaron Rodgers is now Pittsburgh's starting quarterback. More importantly, the most popular player for Seattle over the last five years is also now suiting up for the Steelers in wide receiver DK Metcalf.
Metcalf played for Seattle from 2019-2024 and was a fan favorite. However, we learned over the offseason that he'd been requesting to get traded every year - and this time around the Seahawks finally granted his request.
Seattle got a second-round pick in the bargain,and DK got a lucrative new contract from the Steelers, where he's the undisputed No. 1 option.
Head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about this being an important game for Metcalf, and he saw no point in denying it - per Myles Simmons at Pro Football Talk.
"I haven’t talked to him about it whatsoever... I don’t know that I’ve seen him since we got off the airplane, got back here, in a one-on-one-like capacity... But common sense would tell you that it certainly does. They drafted him. He played there a number of years. Whether or not he will acknowledge it is up to him."
Odds are Metcalf will play it down, but expect a fired-up DK when the game actually begins.
Ordinarily we'd see Metcalf lined up outside across from Seahawks star Riq Woolen, who was the best challenger for Metcalf's title of best-athlete on the roster. However, Woolen may have fallen out of favor once again after giving up three massive catches to the 49ers in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss, including the game-winner.
Asked if Woolen would be in the starting lineup again this week, head coach Mike Macdonald was non-committal. If Woolen is benched it will be the third time in his career. Either Nehemiah Pritchett or Josh Jobe would likely take his place on the right boundary.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks given mandate to reverse fortune in Week 2
Odds not in Seahawks’ favor against Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers
Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak’s Week 1 playcalling grades are terrible