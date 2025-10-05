Mina Kimes wants to see Seahawks break big tendency against Buccaneers
The Seattle Seahawks talked a lot about running the ball when they hired former offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb last year. When it came time to do it, Grubb quickly abandoned the idea, though. That led to a ton of both literal and figurative pressure on Geno Smith, who eventually collapsed under all that weight.
This year the Seahawks are still not running the ball very efficiently, but Klint Kubiak is definitely sticking with it. Heading into Week 5 Seattle ranks fourth in the league in rushing attempts per game (30.8).
While it's worked out pretty well so far, they may find less success today against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are allowing just 85 rushing yards per game - the fifth-fewest in the NFL.
ESPN analyst and Seahawks superfan Mina Kimes wants to see Kubiak try something different today - embracing the pass over the run - especially on early downs where the Bucs are so stout.
This is the way. Not only is Todd Bowles' defense very tough against the run, they have enjoyed much less success against quarterbacks this season, ranking 23rd in opponents' fantasy points per game given up to QBs. Sam Darnold has also thrived throwing against regular heavy boxes.
Another major key to this game will be slowing down the Bucs' vaunted wide receiver corps. While their future Hall of Famer Mike Evans has been ruled out, Tampa still has three more excellent pass-catching threats in Chris Godwin, Sterling Shepard and rookie Emeka Egbuka.
With Devon Witherspoon out of the lineup this week, expect the Buccaneers to test Derion Kendrick's coverage in the slot as much as possible.
