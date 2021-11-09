Pete Carroll Mum On Seahawks Interest in Odell Beckham Jr.

The Seahawks may have interest in signing veteran Odell Beckham Jr. and the receiver certainly has interest in joining the organization to team up with quarterback Russell Wilson, but coach Pete Carroll wasn't about to tip his hand on Monday.

Speaking with reporters for the first time coming out of Seattle's bye week, when asked about the possibility of claiming Beckham off waivers, Carroll refused to say whether or not the team planned to do so or had any intentions of pursuing him if he cleared waivers.

“We’re aware of what’s going on and we’ve been involved to understand it and compete and to know what’s happening," Carroll sheepishly smiled. "We’ll let you know as soon as it happens. I got to wait. So, I didn’t say yes or I didn’t say no. But that’s because... you’ll see.”

Beckham, 29, recently reached an impasse with the Browns regarding his role with the team and the two sides negotiated a restructured contract last Friday. Under terms of the agreement, his final two years under contract were terminated, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

However, any team that claims Beckham off waivers will be on the hook for $7.25 million, or the remaining payout for the rest of the 2021 season. If he clears waivers, any team will be free to sign him and Cleveland will be required to pay $4.25 million on top of whatever his new team signs him for.

According to sources, Beckham prefers the Seahawks as one of his top landing spots due to his prior relationship with Wilson and the team's playoff pedigree. On the flip side, the front office has held internal discussions exploring the possibility of signing him. With more than $13 million in cap space per OverTheCap.com, the team has enough financial flexibility to absorb the rest of his contract, but it remains unclear if the team will be that aggressive teaming him up with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

The Saints and 49ers have also been linked to Beckham, but both of those teams have quarterback issues and neither has enough cap space currently to claim him off waivers. If he becomes a free agent after 4 PM ET on Tuesday, each could attempt to sign him to a cheaper deal and other teams are expected to be in the mix under those circumstances.

Interestingly, while Carroll declined to say whether or not the Seahawks planned to put a claim on Beckham, when asked about what appealed him about veteran receivers such as Josh Gordon and Antonio Brown in the past, he sounded as if there may have been more to the situation than he was willing to share while talking about the player specifically.

“He’s a really good football player, he’s as talented as you could be in the years past,” Carroll remarked. “So, you’re always looking for guys that can do special stuff. Forever, I’ve shared with you guys that were looking for uniqueness and people that are different than other people and give you different dimensions to their play. So, that’s what we’re trying to figure out, investigate and see if there’s a chance and all that kind of stuff, if it makes sense. In essence, I’m going to stall telling you what’s going on, just because.”

Currently in third place in the NFC West, despite having a 3-5 record, the Seahawks sit only half a game out of the final wild card spot with nine games left to play. While receiver is far from the team's biggest need, with Wilson reportedly pushing for them to sign Beckham, it would be a surprise if they aren't aggressive pursuing him either through a waiver claim or as a free agent to help with their playoff push.