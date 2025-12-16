Injured Rams' TD leader could miss showdown with Seahawks

A week after getting to face an opponent starting a 44-year-old quarterback, the Seattle Seahawks might play their biggest game of the season against a Los Angeles Rams' team missing their top offensive playmaker.

When the 11-3 Seahawks host the 11-3 Rams Thursday night at Lumen Field, the NFC West championship and No. 1 seed in the conference will be on the line. But Rams' second-leading receiver Davante Adams may not be in uniform.

Adams, who leads the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns, suffered a hamstring injury in last weekend's victory over the Detroit Lions. He left early in the fourth quarter, didn't return, and is considered "week-to-week." At the end of a long route, Adams fell to the ground and slammed his helmet in an indication of the severity of the injury.

Along with Puca Nacua, Adams is one of Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford's favorite targets with 56 catches for 718 yards. His 14 scores are three more than the next-closest receiver in the league.

"He was optimistic. He knows his body really well," Rams coach Sean McVay said of Adams. "We'll see what that means. I can't imagine that's good for Thursday with just the short amount of time, but I certainly wouldn't rule him out quite yet. But it didn't look good."

Said Stafford on the potential loss of Adams in the season's biggest game: "That'll be a tough one."

Adams had only one catch against the Seahawks in L.A.'s 21-19 victory in Week 11, but it was a touchdown.

The Seahawks have won four in a row since that loss, including last Sunday's 18-16 escape against Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts.

