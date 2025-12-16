Checking in on Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba's record-setting pace

For a good portion of the season, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was on a record-setting pace for the most receiving yards in a single NFL season.

While he's still been the most dangerous receiver in football, Smith-Njigba has cooled off a bit as opponents learned how to defend the Seahawks' offense. That's impacted his pace toward breaking former Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson's record of 1,964 yards, set in 2012.

Over the first 10 games of the season, Seattle's offense averaged 365.8 yards per game (249.4 passing. In their last four, the Seahawks have averaged 312.8 yards per game (208.3 passing), which has affected Smith-Njigba's production.

Here's how the numbers shake out if the Seahawks' superstar pass-catcher is still going to catch an NFL legend.

Nov 26, 2015; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson (81) celebrates his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of a NFL game on Thanksgiving at Ford Field. | Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

A tough path to the top

It looked promising for most of the season. But Smith-Njigba will have to go nuclear over the last three games to break Johnson's record.

Current season statistics: 96 receptions, 1,541 yards, 9 TD

17-game pace: 116 receptions, 1,871 yds, 11 TD

Needed for record: 142 yards per game

Early in the season, this seemed much more feasible with how Smith-Njigba was playing. He had less than 100 receiving yards just three times in Seattle's first 11 games, and only one of those saw him finish with less than 92 yards.

The game that really threw Smith-Njigba off pace was his two-catch, 23-yard performance against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13. That was well below his season average of 110 yards per game.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs for yards after the catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The 142-yard average is possible, but Smith-Njigba — even in one of the best seasons by a receiver ever — has only topped that figure twice. He would need three such performances, or two monster games and a slower one, to get it done.

Still, with his current projection, Smith-Njigba would finish tied for third all-time in receiving yards for a season. If he can get 1,872 yards, he'd be alone in third ahead of former Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones' 2015 season.

At that point, only Johnson and Smith-Njigba's current Seahawks teammate Cooper Kupp (1,947 yards in 2021) would have put forth more productive campaigns.

