Seahawks Lose Out on Pursuit of WR Odell Beckham Jr., Who Opts For Division Rival Rams

After a week-long flurry of speculation and intrigue, free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has picked his next home. The outcome, however, could not be worse for Seahawks fans who were hopeful the four-time Pro Bowler would make his way to the "Emerald City."

RENTON, WA — Ready to take the field again after a month-long stint on injured reserve, quarterback Russell Wilson stepped up to the podium for his first press conference since October 5. Wilson, who reportedly courted free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. earlier in the week, was asked about the potential fit with the four-time Pro Bowl selection.

"I think first of all with Odell, obviously he's an unbelievable talent," Wilson assessed. "You know, one of the world-class, generational type talents. And I think for our organization, we always try to find ways to compete and try to find ways to win and that kind of thing. But we got some great guys already too—some of the best guys in the world already. Just to have the possibility of adding another amazing talent would be amazing. ... I think we can do great things together."

By the time Wilson finished his answer, ESPN's Adam Schefter had taken to Twitter to announce that Beckham, however, would not be making his way to the Pacific Northwest. Instead, the 29-year old pass catcher had agreed to terms with the Rams—the Seahawks' division rival, who currently sit in second place in the NFC West at a record of 7-2.

"Good for him," Wilson responded after being alerted of the news. "Wish him the best."

Beckham was waived after falling out with the Browns organization. While the Seahawks had the necessary cap space to pick up his remaining salary of $7.25 million, they—along with every other team in the league—decided not to put a claim on him.

In the days leading up to his impending free agency, rumors linking Beckham to several potential destinations began to swirl. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk and Mike Jones of USA TODAY Sports kicked the speculation off by reporting that Beckham preferred to sign with Seattle. But as his final decision inched closer, various reports began to float other possibilities and the Seahawks suddenly became less relevant to the conversation.

Interestingly, the Rams weren't among the teams mentioned for most of the Beckham sweepstakes. However, that's ultimately where he'll play out the rest of the 2021 season, catching passes from quarterback Matthew Stafford alongside fellow receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

Posing the Seahawks and Rams' situations opposite one another, it's easy to understand why Beckham came to the decision he did. While both teams offer a similarly limited opportunity behind an established receiving duo, Los Angeles' 7-2 record presents a far likelier path to the playoffs—and a possible Super Bowl berth—than Seattle at 3-5. Pair that with a Rams offense that has attempted 101 more passes than the Seahawks, the presence of Woods and Kupp feels less restrictive than that of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Furthermore, Seattle's failure to sign Beckham doesn't appear to be for a lack of trying. In an appearance on 950 KJR Thursday morning, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo indicated the Seahawks had offered a contract to the star receiver with the "most concrete contract details." But in the end, according to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Kim Jones, Beckham's decision came down to the Packers and Rams—two teams vying for the NFC's top seed.

As things currently stand, it would appear the Seahawks' disastrous start to the season ultimately crushed their chances of landing Beckham as a free agent. However, they also had the option to avoid such a result by claiming him off waivers, which puts into question just how serious their interest in him truly was.

Nevertheless, the reality is: he's their enemy for the remainder of the season, and they'll see him soon when they travel to Inglewood for a Week 15 bout with the Rams at SoFi Stadium.