'Captain' Quandre Diggs: Seattle Seahawks Leader on 'Everything' Honor

Diggs opened up about what it means to be named a captain alongside longtime friend receiver Tyler Lockett.

There are few honors in the NFL that are more valued than being voted a team captain by your teammates. Earning the respect and trust of the guys you line up with on Sunday's is about as good as it gets.

For Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs, this is especially true. To Diggs, beyond the wins and numbers on the stat sheet, being trusted enough by teammates and coaches to serve as a captain is a noteworthy achievement. 

“It means everything, honestly, because all I really care about was the respect inside of this building from my teammates, my coaches," Diggs said. "That's been the most important thing for me is just having respect.

"It means everything."

As the Seahawks enter a rebuild, they will turn to Diggs on defense to help anchor the secondary, which he has shown he is more than capable of. Last season Diggs recorded 94 total tackles while bringing in five interceptions.

While being named a captain is special for Diggs, the ability to serve as captain alongside receiver Tyler Lockett makes it that much better. 

"It's even cooler to be a captain with one of my best friends, Tyler Lockett," Diggs said. "It's something that we couldn't even imagine when we were training for the Combine."

The immediate future for the Seahawks is one that is hard to predict. With veteran leadership at several positions, a rebuild might come more quickly than some expect. However, meanwhile, with Diggs at safety helping to anchor the defense, the Seahawks can rely on him to lead by example for the younger members of the team. 

"Those guys voted me and voted ‘Big Al’ (Al Woods) as the leaders of this defense and we've got to take that serious,'' Diggs said.

