Bryce Cabeldue Capable of Taking Roster Spot From Veteran

It was a busy and often difficult offseason for the Seattle Seahawks as they had to adjust to departing players via free agency. One position group that didn’t suffer blows in free agency was the offensive line. All 13 of the offensive linemen from the Seahawks’ 2025 squad are set to return for the upcoming season.

That being said, there are likely some changes coming to the unit, not only due to the rookies, including fifth-round pick Beau Stephens, but some cuts are going to be made. Most, if not all of the starting spots, are safe, but there remain some serious positions to battle for players like guard Bryce Cabeldue.

From College to Second Year

Nov 19, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Ovie Oghoufo (18) rushes the passer against Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Bryce Cabeldue (77) during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Cabeldue had some options to go anywhere he would get the publicity, but he chose Kansas to potentially see the field early. He would play four games, starting two of them as a true freshman before redshirting. Cabeldue would spend the next four years at Kansas as a full-time starter, first at right tackle, then at left. He finished his collegiate career appearing in 52 games, while starting in 50 of them. The Seahawks took a chance on him in the sixth round, 192nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Seattle moved him from tackle to guard to not only help with depth but also to challenge for playing time. Cabeldue played in eight games this past season, with five games on the offensive side of the ball. Even though he only played 24 snaps on offense and 32 snaps on special teams, there is confidence that he would be a serious contender for playing time.

What Makes Cabeldue More Efficient Than Other Offensive Linemen

There is a lot to like about the idea of Cabelue being a solidified backup for the Seahawks' offensive line. Among some of the reasons is his solid athleticism, mobility to climb to the second level of the defense, his ability to fit into zone plays, and his experience playing across the offensive line. It is not uncommon for collegiate offensive tackles like him to switch to guard in the NFL when they are under 6'5. He has the potential to play in the interior or at the tackles. There are some attributes he needs to overcome if he wants to see the field, such as his lack of ideal arm length and lack of power in his lower body.

Could Cabeldue Steal a Roster Spot?

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) walks off the field after defeating the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Seahawks made moves during the offseason to contend for a starting or key roster spot. The team expects players to step up and challenge each other to either get better or take the positions for themselves. There have been some disappointing moments from some veterans, including Christian Haynes.

The Seahawks might prefer fresh new players to challenge Haynes for that spot. That will be Cabeldue’s best opportunity to not only make the 53-man roster, but also to consistently find his way on the field, mostly on special teams. If he has a solid offseason, he could have the advantage over Haynes.

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