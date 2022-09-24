Skip to main content

'We Need To Score' Says QB Geno Smith Amidst Seahawks Offensive Struggles

The Seattle Seahawks have failed to score 20 points yet through either of the first two weeks of the season. Can they break that barrier against the Atlanta Falcons?

The Seattle Seahawks started the season with a "rewarding win" against the Denver Broncos in Week 1, just to get bludgeoned on the road by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. 

The 27-7 loss against San Francisco served as a wakeup call for Seattle, with safety Quandre Diggs even saying the team is "obviously not that good" following the loss. One commonality between both weeks was Seattle's offensive struggles.

Seattle has averaged just 12 points and 252 yards per game over the first two weeks. For comparison, their opponents have averaged 21.5 points per game and 408 yards per game over the same span.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is keeping it simple when identifying a remedy to Seattle's offensive woes.

"We need to score," Smith told The Seattle Times. "We need to score, keep drives alive, get more plays, more opportunities, and just finish drives."

Seattle also has the second-fewest passing plays of 20+ yards league-wide over the first two weeks. However, Smith says this is just a product of the defensive schemes they've faced.

"We are just going to take what they give us until they start to play us more in man coverage and up in our faces," Smith states. "It doesn't make sense just to try and air it out just for the sake of doing that. I'm always going to take what they give us and try to be efficient on offense. That's the main goal, to be efficient and to move the ball to score."

Smith also cites the importance of the running game to free up the whole offense, as Seattle ranks last in the NFL in rushing yards per game.

"As the run game begins to come along more and as we continue to stay efficient, they are going to get tired of the completions and things like that," says Smith. "They are going to press us, get in our faces, and try to make us beat them by getting behind them, which I have full confidence in.

"We all have to continue to develop collectively as an offense and figure out ways to move the chains and score points."

Seattle will certainly have to figure out ways to "move the chains and score points" if they want any chance of going 2-1 and defeating the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Seattle and Smith know what's wrong ... now they just need to actually fix it.

