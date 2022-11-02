Why Seahawks CB Mike Jackson Has Made Teammates 'Proud'

When thinking of the Seattle Seahawks young cornerbacks, two names come to mind: rookies Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant.

Lost in the mix is Mike Jackson, who's in his fourth professional season but still just 25 years young.

The trio has united to form an improbable combination on the back end of Seattle's defense, playing a key role in the unit's sudden emergence.

After entering Week 6 ranked No. 31 in total defense, the Seahawks have allowed opponents to score nine, 23, and 13 points, respectively, across the last three contests - all victories.

In many ways, Jackson serves as a microcosm of not just Seattle's defense, but the entire team. A fifth-round pick in 2019, Jackson was cut before playing a snap. Thereafter, he bounced around practice squads and had just four career appearances to his name entering this season.

Even after a standout preseason in which he rose from fringe-roster player to surefire addition, Jackson didn't have many expectations from the outside - but his teammates believed in him, and he believed in himself even more.

Now eight games in, Jackson has started all eight games and played every snap in half of those contests. As the Seahawks continue to break onto the national scene, Jackson has asserted himself as a surprise breakout player and increasingly reliable presence on the perimeter.

He's coming off arguably his best game to date in Seattle's 27-13 victory over the New York Giants, and coach Pete Carroll noticed, bringing up Jackson's play impromptu.

"Mike Jackson had a heck of a game," Carroll said, simply.

And he did - the lanky 6-1, 210-pounder had a season-high seven tackles and three passes defended, making his presence felt in all facets. It was another big step forward from Jackson, and his teammates believe it's only up from here, in large part due to how the former Miami Hurricane is wired.

"He’s always had that cool, calm demeanor," safety Quandre Diggs said. "I’ve always had trust in ‘Mike Jack’ and he’s known that. He just continues to grow. He’s getting comfortable. He’s always watching film; he’s always asking questions."

Jackson's been through the wringer as a professional, being forced to scrap his way onto rosters for much of his first three years while seeing limited playtime.

And yet, given a chance by Carroll and the Seahawks to show what he's made of, Jackson has risen to the occasion and grown into a valuable contributor in Seattle's young secondary.

"With Mike Jack, he’s super resilient," Diggs said. "Just thinking back to when Ryan Neal was on the practice squad and sitting on the sideline, watching us and telling us what he was seeing. Same thing with Mike Jack last year - he was on our practice squad, and when he got his opportunity, he took advantage of it. You see those two guys making plays, it always makes you proud.”

Jackson is young and inexperienced, but he's quickly getting better. From the practice squad to an every-game starter, he's overcome the odds and embodies precisely what the Seahawks are all about.

While his breakout is less publicized than quarterback Geno Smith's, perhaps no two players represent the story of Seattle's season, from preseason to now, better.

It's been a journey predicated on perseverance and self-belief, and after being written off over the summer and starting the year 1-2, the Seahawks had to go back to what got them to the highest level - and with players like Jackson standing tall, it's not a coincidence that the team has weathered the storm and now holds the lead of the NFC West as the season hits the halfway point.

Jackson and Seattle will look to continue soaring high this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, with kickoff set for 1:05 p.m. inside State Farm Stadium.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.