Seahawks Trade? Seattle Shopping CB Sidney Jones Ahead of Deadline

The NFL Trade Deadline is just under two weeks away, and the Seattle Seahawks could be one of the more active teams involved.

According to a report from ESPN, Seattle has made veteran cornerback Sidney Jones available for trade and is shopping him around the league.

"Multiple sources say the Seattle Seahawks have made Sidney Jones IV available," Fowler said in the report. "Seattle would love to keep Jones but is rolling with its young three-man corner rotation of Tariq Woolen, Mike Jackson, and Coby Bryant. Jones, like most players, wants to play and can help a corner-needy team."

Jones, has fallen behind in the depth chart behind the young trio of Woolen, Jackson, and Bryant, but also has the talent and experience to bring back a fair return for Seattle in terms of depth elsewhere or draft capital.

Woolen, in fact, has been particularly impressive, recently being voted the NFC defensive player of the week, coming away with an interception and a fumble recovery against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Woolen also has four interceptions in his last four games.

Jones, on the other hand, has played in just three of the Seahawks' seven games this season, recording five total tackles (four solo).

He did not record a stat on Sunday against Arizona.

