Is Seahawks' Week 14 matchup vs. Falcons a trap game?

At this point in the NFL season, every game could have massive playoff implications — especially matchups within conferences or divisions.

The Seattle Seahawks (9-3) have what, on paper, should be an easy win in Week 14 against the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta has lost six of its last seven games, is without its starting quarterback and is on the fringe of being eliminated from postseason contention.

Seattle is on the opposite end of the spectrum. The Seahawks have one of the league's most complete, dominating defenses and a passing offense that has been among the most explosive. They are in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

But those factors are what make Week 14 so dangerous for a Seahawks squad that has stiff competition in the NFC West, specifically.

Why the Falcons could be dangerous

All three of the Seahawks' losses have been in NFC games. Among the other two teams tied for the best record in the league, the Chicago Bears have the best conference record (6-2), and the Los Angeles Rams (4-3) have one less win than Seattle in the conference.

The Seahawks need a victory to keep pace in the playoff race, especially with the second bout with the Rams on the horizon in Week 16.

Atlanta's offense might be struggling, but they still have one of the best running backs in the league in Bijan Robinson (995 yards rushing on 5.1 yards per carry). Kirk Cousins, although he's 37, could still be dangerous if the Seahawks' defense has an off day.

The real threat, however, is the Falcons' defense. Atlanta blitzes the second-most in the league (36.7%), per Sharp Football Analysis, behind only the Minnesota Vikings (48%), who the Seahawks beat 26-0 in Week 13.

Sam Darnold on facing NFL’s #2 blitz-rate team at Atlanta 1 week after facing #1 Minnesota. Says Falcons are “smart” blitzers.



Later the #Seahawks QB also said key vs blitzes is: “Understanding when to be hot (throwing to called outlet receivers quickly) and get the ball out.” pic.twitter.com/jG3dqDn70I — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 4, 2025

The Falcons have 41 sacks on the season and are third in the NFL — one spot ahead of the Seahawks (40). That style of defense, however, is what gave Sam Darnold and the Seattle offense trouble against Minnesota.

Darnold, who had only been sacked 11 times in 11 games before facing Minnesota, was sacked four times in the first half alone in Week 13. The margin on the scoreboard was large, but that was mostly due to the Seahawks' defense.

Seattle had to settle for four field goals and generated just 19 points on offense — well below its season average of 29.2 points per game.

If the Falcons are able to put up even 14 points on offense, a similarly slow game offensive for the Seahawks could lead to a much closer game. Darnold and the Seattle offensive line will have to be much better than they were against the Vikings if they want to avoid leaving the door open.

