NFL analyst predicts embarrassing day for Seahawks offense against Falcons

The Seattle Seahawks have historically fared well against the Atlanta Falcons, winning 13 of 22 matchups overall, including three of the last four and three in a row in Atlanta.

This week most experts believe that Seattle will continue that trend, with the vast majority picking the Seahawks and the oddsmakers listing them as favored by a touchdown for Sunday's game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Not everyone agrees, though. Andrew Buller-Russ at Sportsnaut is predicting an upset, predicted on a tough day for Seattle's offense. He has Atlanta holding the Seahawks to just 10 points.

"The Seahawks enter Week 14 with a top-ten offense and defense. They’re one of the NFC’s best teams. Meanwhile, the Falcons are among the worst, with a 4-8 record, but their defense is much-improved this season. With eight losses, the Falcons’ playoff hopes are practically dead, but Raheem Morris is still trying to prove he’s the right man for the job. A big statement win over the Seahawks, where the Falcons keep Seattle under ten points for the first time this season, could do the trick."

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

While this result would come as a surprise, it would also be part of a growing trend of trouble for the Seahawks offense, which has been underpeforming since they faced the LA Rams in Week 11.

Seattle's defense played well enough to almost pull off a win there, and it was dominant last week against the Minnesota Vikings despite anothe dud from Sam Darnold.

Two questions will decide the race: can Darnold break out of his three-game funk and return to the comfortable level he was playing at befor the Rams matchup, and if he can't, exactly how dominant does Mike Macdonald's defense have to be in order to make up for it?

One element that could be problematic is Atlanta's much-improved pass rush. Last season the Falcons finished with just 31 sacks but this year they're already up to 41, one more than Seattle and third-most in the NFL. If they can get to Darnold, recent history says they can throw him off his game.

