Former Seahawks CB Richard Sherman to 'Impart Wisdom' on Rookie Tariq Woolen

© Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Sherman sees potential in Woolen and hopes to help become the next great Seahawks' corner.

For years the Seattle Seahawks were led defensively by the Legion of Boom, arguably the best secondary group of the 2010s. However, as the Seahawks enter a new chapter in their franchise history, they do so hoping to once again field a dominant defense. 

Of course, asking those on the roster currently to perfectly recreate what guys like Richard Sherman or Earl Thomas did would be foolish. At its peak, the Legion of Boom was a nearly unstoppable force against opposing offenses. 

However, the Seahawks do have talent in the secondary that can make for a formidable group. Led by the safety duo of Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, the Seahawks' secondary has arguably the best safety duo in the NFL. The corner position, however, is a different story. 

The Seahawks will trot out a pair of rookie cornerbacks in Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant. While Woolen and Bryant have shown flashes of talent throughout training camp and the preseason, rookies are still rookies which should see them deal with growing pains early. 

Woolen, though, will have the benefit of former Seahawks corner Richard Sherman "imparting his wisdom" on him, as Sherman discussed on his podcast. Learning from one of the best cornerbacks of the last decade could be a huge boost for Woolen towards becoming a core defensive piece to build around. 

It is unlikely that Woolen is as good as Sherman was right out of the gate, and expecting him to be would be unfair to Woolen. However, he has shown flashes of what he can be, and if he realizes his potential with the Seahawks, then they have themselves a future franchise cornerback to build their defense around. 

