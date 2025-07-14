NFL analyst has disappointing outlook for one of Seahawks' 2025 veteran additions
There’s plenty of new faces these days when it comes to the offensive unit of the Seattle Seahawks. It’s a new system under coordinator Klint Kubiak. Geno Smith is out at quarterback, and Sam Darnold is in. Jaxon Smith-Njigba comes off a huge year, but general manager John Schneider parted ways with two veteran wideouts.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report took a look at all 32 NFL clubs and made his selection when it came to each team’s “biggest bust” for the upcoming season. Knox’s focus for the Seattle Seahawks was on the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl LVI.
“Quarterback Sam Darnold earned plenty of consideration here…coming off of the first good season of his NFL career and is now with a new team. The prediction here, however, is that Cooper Kupp will be even more disappointing. This isn’t to say that Kupp won’t be a quality contributor when he’s at 100 percent. The issue is that the 32-year-old has struggled to stay healthy since his 2021 All-Pro campaign.
"Despite his ongoing injury issues," added Knox, "Kupp was picked to help replace DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and was given a three-year, $45 million contract to do it. At this point in his career—and with a new quarterback in Darnold—it’s actually hard to envision Kupp meeting expectations.”
Kupp’s has missed a combined 18 regular-season games since 2022, and the Rams released him this offseason. Lockett is now a member of the Tennessee Titans, while Metcalf was dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this year. Schneider also signed well-traveled Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who played a few games with the Saints in 2024 with Kubiak as his offensive coordinator.
If Kupp can stay healthy, he could be a solid compliment to Smith-Njigba. Taking the past three seasons into consideration, the jury is very much out on that happening. However, it’s a never-say-never NFL.
