High-risk, high-reward contract for new WR ranked worst deal on Seahawks’ roster
There’s time to kill before training camps open next month, so why not take a look at a financial aspect of each of the league’s 32 franchises?
Lou Scataglia of NFL Spin Zone evaluated the worst contract of each club with the 2025 NFL campaign on the horizon. When it came to the Seattle Seahawks, Scataglia chose a former Los Angeles Rams’ wideout who inked a three-year, $45 million deal earlier this year with Mike Macdonald’s club.
“Cooper Kupp has played in 12 games in each of the last two seasons, so the injuries are evident and have kind of followed him his entire career. Kupp is also on the wrong side of 30 and figures to be a focal point of the Seahawks wide receiver room in 2025 since both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett aren't there.”
Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers and will now be catching passes from Aaron Rodgers. Lockett was released after 10 seasons with the Seahawks, latched on with the Tennessee Titans, and hopes to make life easier for the first overall pick in the 2025 draft in Cam Ward.
“It could be hard for Cooper Kupp to get something going,” added Scataglia, “if Sam Darnold reverts back to his old ways and if the veteran wide receiver can't stay on the field. It could be a long year for Kupp and the Seahawks in the 2025 NFL season.”
In 2021, Kupp had one of the great seasons in NFL history for a wide receiver. He led the league in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947), and touchdown grabs (16). He followed that up with 33 receptions for 478 yards and six scores during the Rams’ NFL title season. Kupp earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors, was the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year and was the MVP of the club’s Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals. He’s yet to recapture that form and missed a total of 18 regular-season games since 2022.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Mike Macdonald on what he saw from Jalen Milroe at Seahawks minicamp
DK Metcalf planning extra work with new Steelers teammate Aaron Rodgers
Pete Carroll’s history with RBs speaks louder than Ashton Jeanty comments
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald sets expectations for position battles