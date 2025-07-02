All Seahawks

NFL insider: DK Metcalf was exceptional for under-pressure Seahawks QB in 2024

Former Seahawks’ WR DK Metcalf came up with his share of catches when his quarterback was feeling the heat. Will that be the case in Pittsburgh in 2025?

Russell Baxter

Nov 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) makes a reception against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this era of huge passing numbers in the National Football League, getting after opposing quarterbacks is a big-time priority for enemy defenses. Likewise, protecting the man behind center is very important to the head coach and his offensive coordinators.

Lauren Gray of Pro Football Focus put together some very interesting analysis when it came to NFL wide receivers and who are the Top 10 in the league when comes to being the highest target rates when the quarterback is under pressure. Gray referred to them in the title as “Safety-Blanket WRs.” It should be noted that “wide receivers needed at least 25 targets under pressure to qualify.”

At the number-one spot is Atlanta Falcons’ wideout Drake London with a 21.1 percent threat-rate. “London caught 22 of 37 pressured targets for 303 yards in 2024,” explained Gray. “He moved the chains 14 times, gained 32 yards after contact and recorded eight gains of 15-plus yards, earning a 77.6 PFF receiving grade when his quarterback was pressured…”

At No. 10, there’s a player who spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He’s now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf showed this past season (17.6 percent threat-rate) and in recent seasons that’s he’s a go-to guy when his quarterback is under duress.

Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) makes a catch against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

“Metcalf saw the fifth-most under-pressure targets last season (39) and hauled in 20 for 302 yards and a touchdown,” explained Gray. “He gained 13 first downs, recorded eight gains of 15-plus yards and posted a 78.4 PFF receiving grade in those situations.

“The now-Steelers receiver owns a 79.0 PFF receiving grade on pressured plays over the past three seasons and ranks in the top 10 in targets (98) and catches (54). He has recorded 762 receiving yards with five touchdowns, 19 explosive plays and 36 first downs.” Keep in mind that the Seahawks allowed a whopping 54 sacks in 2024, with Geno Smith (now with the Raiders) absorbing 50 of those quarterback traps.

Metcalf’s ability to thrive when his quarterback is feeling some heat is good news for veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He’ll be playing behind a Steelers’ offensive line that has some young talent but it still somewhat of a work in progress.

