NFL analyst gives high honor to Seattle Seahawks’ remodeled defensive line
Lists are always interesting and give readers something to think about. Recently, Sam Robinson of Yardbarker ranked the Top 25 positions groups in the National Football League, with the exception of each club’s quarterback depth chart. When it came to the various defensive groups, Robinson stated that “we are organizing these as though everyone is in nickel.”
Speaking of that side of the ball, Mike Macdonald’s defensive line checked in at No. 21. “The Seahawks took quiet steps forward from Pete Carroll’s final season defensively, and this looks like one of the NFL’ deepest position groups. Leonard Williams returns to anchor Seattle's front, but 2024 first-rounder Byron Murphy will be a must-monitor player ahead of his second year.
“Rookie-contract edge cogs Boye Mafe and Derick Hall, added Robinson, “will benefit from the attention paid to Williams, Murphy and defensive tackle Jarran Reed, while ex-Aden Durde Cowboys charge DeMarcus Lawrence will be given a chance to show he still has quality football left after a lost 2024. If Uchenna Nwosu can navigate injury hurdles, Mike Macdonald’s outside linebacker two-deep will be a difficult task to contain.”
The 2024 season marked Durde’s first season as Macdonald’s defensive coordinator, this after spending three seasons in Dallas as the club’s defensive line coach. The addition of Lawrence, who missed the Cowboys’ final 13 contests with a foot injury, should benefit Seattle’s defense in numerous ways. Murphy played in 14 games and made nine starts during his rookie season, but managed only 36 tackles (12) solo and just half-a-sack.
The Seahawks’ run defense got off to a rough start in ’24, and got better after the team dealt for linebacker Ernest Jones IV. Better play up front would make a huge difference for a club that had its problems against some of the better offensive lines in the league.
