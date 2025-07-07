NFL analyst makes smart but expected choice for Seahawks best-ever QB
Stop us if you heard this one before. NFL writer Nazim Ishaq listed the best quarterback in the history of each of the 32 NFL teams. When it came to the Seattle Seahawks, the answer was far from surprising and certainly lacked suspense.
“Russell Wilson brought magic to Seattle with deep balls and game-saving scrambles,” stated Ishaq. “His leadership carried the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl championship in team history.”
A third-round draft choice by the organization in 2012, Wilson won the starting job as a rookie. The Seahawks finished 11-5 and reached the playoffs, winning at Washington in the wild card round before being edged out by the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Divisional Playoffs. Pete Carroll’s club would make back-to-back Super Bowl appearance in 2013 and ’14, prevailing in Super Bowl XLVIII over the Denver Broncos, and falling short in XLIX vs. the New England Patriots.
All told, Wilson spent 10 seasons in the Pacific Northwest before being traded to the Denver Broncos in 2022. He played and started 158 regular-season games for the Seahawks, setting franchise records for attempts (4,735), completions (3,079), passing yards (37,059), and touchdowns tosses (292). He also played and started 16 postseason games for the ‘Hawks. The team reached the playoffs eight times in 10 seasons under Wilson and Carroll.
These days, the 13-year veteran is a journeyman quarterback. Wilson is currently a member of the New York Giants, his third different team in as many years after suiting up for the Broncos in 2023 and the Pittsburgh Steelers this past season. After Wilson was traded to Denver, Geno Smith was the ‘Hawks’ primary starter for three years before being dealt to the Raiders this offseason. Now it’s Sam Darnold’s turn to see if he can get the team to where they haven’t been in more than a decade: Playing a game on Super Sunday.
