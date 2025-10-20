NFL analyst makes stakes clear for Seahawks vs. Texans on Monday Night Football
The Seattle Seahawks weren't exactly on many people's list to contend for a Super Bowl title going into the 2025 NFL Season. With the Seahawks, however, winning four of the first six games of the season, they are on some radars.
Not many expected the defense to be one of the top scoring defenses in the league, and not many saw the rise of third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to becoming one of the best, if not the best, wide receivers in the league. Finally, many people were wrong to jump off the hype after Seattle signed Sam Darnold after trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Sportnaut's Matt Johnson has the Seahawks at No. 5 in his new power rankings after all Week 7 matchups on Sunday. He established these new power rankings heading into Week 8 despite the two Monday Night Football games not being played. Among the two games is the Seahawks hosting the Houston Texans at 9 p.m. Central.
Seattle has been solid on both sides of the field. Johnson was complimentary of the Seahawks' scoring offense, total offense (total yards per game), and defense, as well as EPA per play on both sides of the field, ranking in the top ten.
While Johnson praised the Seahawks for being one of the most efficient teams in the league, he gave an interesting note about their potential. Johnson said if Darnold survives the pass rush of the Texans on Monday night, then it should be time to look at Seattle as a Super Bowl contender.
Darnold has been shaky at times in the past against a tenacious pass rush. That is what led to his downfall in his last three games last year for the Minnesota Vikings.
This season, Darnold has been sacked seven times and has shown the ability to escape the pocket and create a play in the passing game or running game. He has been essential for the Seahawks' offense, especially when there isn't a lot of support from the running game.
The Seahawks' offensive line has just as much pressure against the Texans as Darnold. While the Texans have only accounted for 12 sacks in five games this season, they possess a scary and aggressive set of pass rushers.
Third-year defensive end Will Anderson has accounted for three sacks and six quarterback hits. 31-year-old Danielle Hunter has accounted for four sacks and five quarterback hits. Anderson and Hunter have combined for 15 quarterback pressures. 31-year-old defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins is a solid pass rusher from in-between the tackles with four pressures and a sack.
This game is going to require a lot of blitz awareness, pass-rushing formations, and quick instincts to not only take a sack or fumble the ball but also get the ball out to an open pass-catcher. Darnold has been efficient all season at enduring tough defenses and getting the ball out.
This nationally televised game will be Darnold’s chance to prove doubters wrong on his ability to lead a playoff-caliber team. This game will be his chance to show he can lead a Super Bowl-contending team.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Fans call out questionable kickoff time of Seahawks-Texans MNF game
Seahawks changing Ken Walker-Zach Charbonnet rotation 'feels inevitable'
Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald reveals timeline for Derick Hall's return
Seahawks-Saints trade proposal adds familiar weapon to Klint Kubiak's offense