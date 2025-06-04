NFL analyst poses key question for new Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak
In terms of total yards per game, the last time the Seattle Seahawks finished the season as a Top 10 offensive unit was in 2019. Only seven clubs gained more yards than Pete Carroll’s club that year.
For the third consecutive season, the team will have a new offensive coordinator. Enter Klint Kubiak, late of the New Orleans Saints. Mike Jones of The Athletic pondered whether the well-traveled offensive assistant can take the play of new starting quarterback Sam Darnold, off a career year with the Vikings, up another notch?
“The Seahawks cast aside the steady Geno Smith to sign Darnold in free agency, after Darnold helped lead the Vikings to one of the best records in franchise history (14-3) and a postseason berth. Hoping to give Darnold (the third pick of the 2018 draft) the best chance to build on that success, they hired Kubiak as offensive coordinator.
“Why Kubiak? The 38-year-old worked closely with Darnold during the 2023 season,” added Jones, “when Kubiak was the 49ers’ pass game coordinator and Darnold was the backup to Brock Purdy. Darnold has said that season in San Francisco reset his career after woeful stints with the Jets and Panthers.”
The pairing of Kubiak and Darnold makes perfect sense. “Playing in a similar system in Minnesota last season,” explained Jones, “Darnold made a strong case for MVP honors. The Seahawks, who also added wide receiver Cooper Kupp this offseason, hope that familiarity helps Darnold take them on a similar playoff march and contend with the 49ers, Rams and Cardinals for NFC West supremacy.”
There hasn’t been any division supremacy for the ‘Hawks since 2020, when they last captured the top spot. The team also hasn’t won a playoff game since 2019. A more reliable offense and a consistent ground game would certainly help, as would cutting back on those 24 turnovers this past season. That’s the challenge ahead for Kubiak, as well as head coach Mike Macdonald.
