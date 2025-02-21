All Seahawks

NFL analyst questions future of Seahawks Pro Bowl wide receiver

What is DK Metcalf's future with the Seattle Seahawks?

Matt Urben

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks have made big changes over the last few NFL offseasons, trading away quarterback Russell Wilson and later parting with Super Bowl champion head coach Pete Carroll. Could two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf be the next big name on the way out?

Metcalf is coming off his sixth consecutive year with at least 900 receiving yards and five touchdowns, but he's one of two Seahawks receivers with a cap hit of over $30 million next season. Tyler Lockett and Metcalf will account for a combined $62.7 million in 2025, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the team's most productive wideout last year.

Despite the NFL's recent increase, the Seahawks are still over the cap by $6.4 million. Trading Metcalf is one possible solution to the team's cap issues. Pro Football Network broke down each team's biggest question mark at wide receiver, questioning Metcalf's future in Seattle.

"The Seahawks could save nearly $11 million in cap room by trading Metcalf, who enters the last year of his contract in 2025," Pro Football Network explained. "Seattle seems unlikely to keep him on another long-term deal with Smith-Njigba’s ascendance, which raises the question as to whether they’d move on a year early while Metcalf still holds some trade value."

seahawks Metcalf
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Metcalf is just 27 years old with a proven track record of success. He has the prototypical size of a No. 1 wide receiver and while he may not be viewed among the NFL's elite, he's been a very good player since entering the league.

It's tough to predict Metcalf's trade value due to his large cap number. If a team with cap space is in the market for a wide receiver, it could be tough to find a better option. The former second-round pick has recorded 438 catches for 6,324 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns over six NFL seasons.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle predicted to trade Geno Smith, make blockbuster deal with Dallas

Bill Belichick dunks on the Jets for giving up on Seahawks QB Geno Smith

DK Metcalf trade scenario links Seahawks star to potential NFL dynasty

Seattle Seahawks trade deadline acquisition already on chopping block

Published |Modified
Matt Urben
MATT URBEN

Matt Urben is a sportswriter for multiple outlets, including MLive.com and USA TODAY Sports Media Group. He has covered numerous NFL teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. Matt grew up in Michigan, where he currently resides with his fiancé and dog. He is a graduate of MPI Film School and the University of Michigan.