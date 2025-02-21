NFL analyst questions future of Seahawks Pro Bowl wide receiver
The Seattle Seahawks have made big changes over the last few NFL offseasons, trading away quarterback Russell Wilson and later parting with Super Bowl champion head coach Pete Carroll. Could two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf be the next big name on the way out?
Metcalf is coming off his sixth consecutive year with at least 900 receiving yards and five touchdowns, but he's one of two Seahawks receivers with a cap hit of over $30 million next season. Tyler Lockett and Metcalf will account for a combined $62.7 million in 2025, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the team's most productive wideout last year.
Despite the NFL's recent increase, the Seahawks are still over the cap by $6.4 million. Trading Metcalf is one possible solution to the team's cap issues. Pro Football Network broke down each team's biggest question mark at wide receiver, questioning Metcalf's future in Seattle.
"The Seahawks could save nearly $11 million in cap room by trading Metcalf, who enters the last year of his contract in 2025," Pro Football Network explained. "Seattle seems unlikely to keep him on another long-term deal with Smith-Njigba’s ascendance, which raises the question as to whether they’d move on a year early while Metcalf still holds some trade value."
Metcalf is just 27 years old with a proven track record of success. He has the prototypical size of a No. 1 wide receiver and while he may not be viewed among the NFL's elite, he's been a very good player since entering the league.
It's tough to predict Metcalf's trade value due to his large cap number. If a team with cap space is in the market for a wide receiver, it could be tough to find a better option. The former second-round pick has recorded 438 catches for 6,324 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns over six NFL seasons.
