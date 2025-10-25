ESPN makes case for Seahawks' Mike Macdonald for NFL Coach of the Year
Entering Week 7, the Seattle Seahawks are in a three-way tie with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at 5-2. All three of these NFC West franchises have been special and have been able to battle adversity to stay in the mix.
For Seattle, they've had multiple injuries on the defensive side of the ball, but they haven't let that slow them down. They haven't had Devon Witherspoon, Julian Love, and rookie Nick Emmanwori on the field together since the season opener.
RELATED: 3 Seahawks players who really needed the bye week
In all, Witherspoon has played just two games as he battles a knee injury. Emmanwori has been limited to three with an ankle injury, and a hamstring injury has forced Love out for all but three games. Despite this, they're sixth in the NFL in points surrendered and 10th in total yards.
Seattle has also held six teams to 20 or fewer points this season, which is why ESPN's Ben Solak says Mike Macdonald should be on the short list for NFL Head Coach of the Year. While appearing on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy, Solak called his work "astonishing."
“The fact that they are this clean and this polished and communicate this well with guys … who would simply not be starting on other defenses is astonishing,” Solak said on the show. “One of the great achievements of coaching right now in football is how Mike Mac has dealt with the carousel of injuries in that defensive back seven."
“He lost Witherspoon and Julian Love. Those are the leaders. Those are the communicators. You’re supposed to bust coverages when those guys leave, and they just don’t. And that is really, really rare.”
Mike Macdonald has been comparable to another COY candidate
Solak compared Macdonald's work on defense to what Shane Steichen is doing with the offense for the Indianapolis Colts. Steichen has gotten plenty of credit for turning Daniel Jones into a winner, but MacDonald is doing the exact same thing with a Seattle defense that's lost two key leaders.
There's still a long way to go, but if Seattle continues at this pace, it would be a shock to see Macdonald not mentioned among the favorites for the prestigious award.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks studs & duds from convincing Monday night win over Texans
Takeaways from Seattle Seahawks’ gutsy Week 7 win vs. Houston Texans
Why Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba is taking the NFL by storm
Seahawks-Saints trade proposal adds familiar weapon to Kubiak offense