NFL exec shares strong statement on Seahawks' Sam Darnold: 'This is who he is now'
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has his team sitting at 5-2 with the bye week underway.
It's similar to what the Minnesota Vikings saw last season with Darnold under center. Some skeptics were thinking Darnold may not have his success translate outside of Minnesota, but he is proving his doubters wrong in Seattle.
“He’s turned the corner,” a high-ranking official that played against the Seahawks earlier in the season said via Washington Post reporter Jason La Canfora. “This is who he is now. It’s not a function of a system or anything like that. He’s a top-10 quarterback.”
Darnold proving himself for Seahawks
Darnold is proving that the first two stops in his career with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers was a fluke. The former No. 3 overall pick struggled early in his career, but now he is proving that he can be a winner in multiple spots, which debunks the myth built in the first few seasons he endured in the NFL.
Other players that fit this bill are Daniel Jones of the Indianapolis Colts and Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both of whom were high draft picks that couldn't make things work in their first stop, but are thriving in a system that is better suited for their strengths.
“They are capable of carrying their team. It’s not a fluke. They are two bad [dudes], and you can see how their teammates are reacting to them. It’s real, man. They aren’t getting enough attention," a former general manager said via La Canfora of Darnold and Jones.
Darnold still has a long way to go before he becomes a true consistent threat in the NFL, but his start with the Seahawks suggests that he can lead them to an NFC West title and a deep run in the playoffs if everything comes together.
In the meantime, the Seahawks return to action on Nov. 2 when they take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. PT inside Northwest Stadium.
