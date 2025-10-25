Analyst pitches Seahawks-Browns trade proposal to fix Seattle's run game
To the surprise of many, the Seattle Seahawks' offense has been one of the most exciting in the NFL through seven weeks, with Sam Darnold balling out and Jaxon Smith-Njigba developing into one of the best wide receivers in football.
However, the Seahawks' offense has been a bit more one-dimensional than they want. Sure, the aerial attack has been outstanding, but the ground game has been lackluster to say the least.
Seattle ranks 19th in rushing offense, averaging 106.1 yards per game, but ranks 30th in yards per attempt with just 3.7. Kenneth Walker has been OK with 430 yards (4.5 yards per attempt) and three touchdowns, but Zach Charbonnet has struggled to get going with 205 yards (2.8 yards per attempt) and five touchdowns, all of which have been short-yardage scores. If anything, the split backfield has done more harm than good for Seattle.
As good as the Seahawks' passing game has been, ESPN's Ben Solak warned that they could be in trouble if the ground game doesn't get going.
“No quarterback in the NFL throws against heavier boxes, more players in the box and less in deep coverage, than Sam Darnold does,” Solak said Thursday on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy. “However, eventually at some point, you will run into a defense that says ‘OK, we’re going to force you to run it on us for four quarters. We’re going to send lighter boxes, we’re going to put a nickel DB on the field, we’re really going to make you actually run out of these looks.'”
The good news is that the upcoming trade deadline could provide a chance for them to fix it. Solak recommeded they go after not a running back, but instead an offensive lineman, specifically naming Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl guard Wyatt Teller as an intriguing option. Offensive linemen moving mid-season is quite rare, but the Seahawks are in position to bolster their roster for a postseason run.
“If I were in the room right now with (general manager) John Schneider and he asked me if we should go for (an offensive lineman), I would say let’s go for one,” Solak said. “Not with the belief that it’s going to make us better in October and November, but with the belief it’s going to make us better in December and January. If we can go trade for talent from the Browns and improve that right guard spot, let’s do it.”
The Seahawks showed they wanted to run a more balanced offense when they brought in offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, and while they're certainly running the ball more than they did before, most of those runs haven't been very productive. If they want to fix it, then they better act soon ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks studs & duds from convincing Monday night win over Texans
Takeaways from Seattle Seahawks’ gutsy Week 7 win vs. Houston Texans
Why Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba is taking the NFL by storm
Seahawks-Saints trade proposal adds familiar weapon to Kubiak offense