NFL free agency: Aaron Rodgers had throwing session with DK Metcalf
It will be very interesting to follow Pete Carroll, Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders this coming season. Another former Seattle Seahawks star to keep tabs on is wide receiver DK Metcalf, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Metcalf gives Pittsburgh the legitimate WR1 they've been missing for a long time, but they have yet to add a real quarterback since allowing Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to leave in free agency.
Aaron Rodgers is the best remaining veteran on the market and the Steelers' last hope to land an established QB1 before having to address this need in the draft, which features a pretty thin crop of quarterback prospects. Rodgers reportedly visited with the team recently but no deal came out of it.
However, there does appear to be mutual interest as Rodgers and the Steelers feel each other out. According to Mike Garafolo at NFL Network, Rodgers held a throwing session with Metcalf over the weekend.
Rodgers has won a Super Bowl and four MVP awards, but at this point he seems past those kind of heroics. While he had his moments last season with the Jets he only wound up posting a 90.5 passer rating, the lowest mark of his career since he became a starter with the Packers in 2008 (not counting 2023). His QBR for the year was 48.0, which ranked just 25th in the league.
Then again, Rodgers has had multiple off seasons before and bounced back with awesome numbers the following year. If he has one more of those in him, Metcalf could be getting paired up with a QB who's superior to any he's worked with before in Seattle. If.
