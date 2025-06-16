NFL free agency: Amari Cooper linked to Seahawks as most likely destination
With NFL training camps opening next month, there’s still time for teams to scoop an experienced player that could add some proven depth to a position group.
Case in point. Late last week, Ezra Lombardi of The Lead gave his thoughts on where veteran free-agent wideouts Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper would play in 2025. As for the former, he believes that the best fit for Allen would be the Steelers, but he feels the productive pass-catcher will wind up returning to the Chargers. As for the latter?
“Cooper, almost 31, is two years younger than Allen, but finds himself at a similar spot in his career. The former first-round pick was dealt from Cleveland to Buffalo midseason, but had minimal impact for both teams. Across his ten-year career, Cooper has amassed over 10,000 yards playing in four different uniforms. Will he put on a fifth? Or is a reunion in order for the five-time Pro Bowler?
While Lombardi says the best fit for the well-traveled veteran would be the Arizona Cardinals, he states that Mike Macdonald’s club is where Cooper is most likely to wind up.
“The Seahawks’ wide receiver room has already undergone some drastic changes this offseason. In early March, Seattle dealt DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh, and then signed Cooper Kupp just a few days later. Kupp should be a great addition, especially as a mentor for 23-year-old Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has true All-Pro potential. But replacing the production of a player like Metcalf will take more than just these two.
“Bringing in Cooper,” added Lombardi, “would allow both Kupp and Smith-Njigba to work out of the slot more often and attack the middle of the field where they do their best work. He will also be another proven weapon to support their $100 million investment in Sam Darnold.”
The Seahawks’ wide receiver room already has a lot of new faces. It will be interesting to see if GM John Schneider has one more free-agent maneuver up his sleeve.
