Amari Cooper Linked to Seahawks as best free agent target following NFL Draft
Compared to what it looked like just a few months ago, the Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver room is virtually unrecognizable now.
Gone are Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, as the Seahawks released the former and traded the latter away in a blockbuster. They did what they could to make up for those losses in free agency, signing Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. They also added former Colorado State wideout Tory Horton in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, so their receiving corps is in solid shape now.
If they want to add more, though, then there are still a few notable players available. Pro Football & Sports Network named five-time Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper as the best remaining free agent target for the Seahawks.
"Cooper has never played in a Klint Kubiak scheme before, but he looms as the best remaining veteran option to fill that role," PFSN wrote. "Cooper was a poor fit in Buffalo after a midseason trade, but he had 1,250 receiving yards and averaged 2.31 yards per route in 2023 with the Browns. Cooper benefited from Joe Flacco’s willingness to give him downfield chances and thrived with a career-high 14.3 aDOT [average depth of target] that season.
"Sam Darnold has traditionally ranked in the upper half of the league in aDOT (he was 11th in 2024), and he could provide Cooper with that same opportunity in Kubiak’s play-action-heavy offense.
Cooper, 30, had a season to forget in 2024. In 14 games (six with the Cleveland Browns and eight with the Buffalo Bills), he had just 44 receptions for 547 yards and four touchdowns, and he didn't have much of an impact in Buffalo's three playoff games.
That said, Cooper's reputation speaks for itself, and he would play a unique role in Seattle. Rather than being a slot specialist like Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper can line up out wide regularly and make contested catches. He'd likely replace Metcalf in that role.
If the Seahawks are interested in Cooper, then they might have to act quickly. PFSN also named Cooper as the best free agent target for the Dallas Cowboys, whom he spent four years with from 2018-21. There will also be other teams inquiring about his services as well.
