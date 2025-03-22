NFL free agency: 4 top offensive line targets for Seahawks not to sign
If the Seattle Seahawks ever intended on changing up their usual operating method in free agency in regards to offensive linemen they're not doing a very good job of it. Heading into the legal tampering period there was plenty of buzz and an expectation that Seattle would finally buck long-standing tradition and actually spend on outside veterans to improve their weakest unit.
So far it's been pretty much all strikeouts, though. Aside from signing swing tackle Josh Jones to a one-year deal, the Seahawks have been unable to acquire any other offensive linemen - even though they have shown interest in a good number of them. The latest name off the board is Lucas Patrick, who the Seahawks met with but wound up signing with the Bengals.
Seattle also met with Will Fries, Teven Jenkins and Garrett Bradbury, who have all since signed with other teams. At this point there's not a ton of great options to actually upgrade the offensive line with vets, and it may be too late to catch that boat.
However, there are still a few decent names out there that the Seahawks can meet with and also not sign. Here are the best of them.
RG Brandon Scherff
A five-time Pro Bowler, Scherff (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) has been an excellent and durable guard since he was drafted by Washington 10 years ago. Scherff has appeared in 140 total career games and hasn't missed one over the last three seasons. He peaked in 2020 with an 84.1 overall grade and has been declining since, but he's still getting solid marks in pass blocking, earning a 74.5 this past season and a 78.7 in 2023. Scherff has played his entire NFL career at right guard, where the Seahawks have several young options but none of which are any good.
G Will Hernandez
Hernandez (6-foot-2, 232 pounds) has never made a Pro Bowl team since the Giants drafted him back in 2018. However, he has performed at a consistent and relatively solid level. Hernandez has never earned a grade lower than 55.9 from PFF and is coming off his best year at 69.3 overall. Unfortunately, his 2024 campaign ended after just five games due to a torn ACL. Hernandez played right guard the last few years with Arizona but his first three seasons with the GIants he played left guard, making him an option at either spot.
G Shaq Mason
Mason (6-foot-1, 310 pounds) is a bit undersized but comes with plenty of championship experience, having won two Super Bowls with the Tom Brady-era Patriots. He has appeared in 152 games at this level and has only missed four over the last four seasons. Mason is admittedly past his prime, yet he still earned a decent 62.3 grade this past season in Houston. He started out playing left guard as a rokie. However, the rest of his time in the NFL has been spent at right guard.
C David Andrews
Andrews (6-foot-2, 300 pounds) won the same two rings with Mason in New England and comes with an impressive 121 career starts, all at the center position. Andrews is also coming off a significant injury though, as he appeared in just four games last season before going down with a shoulder issue. Nevertheless, Andrews admits he was a little shocked that the Patriots released him. Andrews peaked in the 2017 season but had still been earning solid grades until 2024.
While these are all not ideal options given their age and injury issues, they're all still upgrades over who the Seahawks would currently have to start Week 1.
