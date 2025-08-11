NFL free agency: Analyst names top priority for Seattle Seahawks to re-sign in 2026
For the moment, the Seattle Seahawks are projected to have over $50 million in salary cap space for the 2026 NFL season. However, it's important to remember that a lot of that money has already been spoken for. The team's exceptional 2022 draft class will be coming of age this offseason, and with it a remarkable six key players have a case to get new long-term contracts.
It would take some real cap wizardry from general manager John Schneider to keep all of them, so we'll have to assume he will pick and choose which ones are most-important for the future of the franchise. Charles Cross will most likely be playing out his fifth-year option, but Abe Lucas, Riq Woolen, Kenneth Walker III, Boye Mafe and Coby Bryant will all become unrestricted free agents if the Seahawks don't re-sign them.
According to Alex Ballentine at Bleacher Report, the front office's number one priority should be re-signing their uber-athletic boundary corner Riq Woolen.
B/R on Riq Woolen priority
"The Seahawks have a few key in-house options headed toward free agency in 2026. Kenneth Walker III, Boye Mafe and Abraham Lucas are all under 30, play key roles and could be extension candidates. However, Riq Woolen should take precedence with Coby Bryant also headed toward the open market..."
"It would be a tough ask to have the Seahawks replace two starting corners in one offseason. Woolen was a Pro Bowler as a rookie and, though his numbers have dipped a bit, he still has 11 interceptions and 41 passes defended over his first three seasons."
You can make a case that stabilizing the team's offensive tackle situation on both sides would be more integral to building a long-term winner. However, Woolen's length, size, speed and explosiveness make him a top 1% athlete at the game's most-challenging position and he can probably command more on the open market than any of the other candidates for an extension.
To be sure, there is some risk in giving Woolen a new deal - but allowing him to leave in free agency would be far more devastating than slightly over-paying for an elite athlete at a premium position.
Unless his contract demands are outrageous, the Seahawks have to find a way to get a deal done.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks studs & duds from preseason debut against Raiders
Seahawks troll Ashton Jeanty after huge half from George Holani
How Pete Carroll pranked Seahawks K Jason Myers in his return
Insider: Veteran Seahawks WR ‘hasn’t made any’ plays at camp