NFL pundit pumps brakes on Russell Wilson losing Giants' QB1 job to Jaxson Dart
Former star quarterback Russell Wilson remains a draw for many Seattle Seahawks fans, even though he hasn't taken a snap for Seattle since the end of the 2021 season. Wilson is now entering the fourth act of his NFL career - one that may very well be his last, at least as a starter.
Wilson may not be the QB he was in his prime with the Seahawks, but he played well enough with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season to earn himself a one-year deal with the Giants to be their starter. However, the Giants did still use an early pick on Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss, raising the possibility of a QB controversy at some point this season.
However, even though Dart is coming off a really strong preseason for a rookie, one analyst at Bleacher Report says the idea that he'll replace Wilson as QB1 is a big overreaction.
B/R on Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart
"Although Dart is clearly the future of this organization, he's effectively going to be stuck in a "break glass in case of emergency" situation in 2025... With ownership bringing back Daboll and GM Joe Schoen with expectations of a rapid turnaround, it's unlikely they'll be willing to take the ball out of the hands of Wilson—a ten-time Pro Bowler with a proven track record of success—and entrust their jobs to Dart anytime soon."
It would have been prudent for the organization to dismiss Daboll and Schoen this offseason, but it's obviously too late for that.
And so, the Giants will likely ride Wilson as far as they can - even though he probably won't be around next season and it makes more sense to develop Dart as much as possible.
Overall, this Giants team is easily the worst that Wilson has ever played for in his career, but he does have one thing he didn't in his other stops around the NFL. Second-year superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers is by far the best pass-catching weapon Wilson will have ever worked with.
Throughout the season we'll be keeping tabs on Wilson occasionally, as well as Geno Smith and Pete Carroll down in Las Vegas.
