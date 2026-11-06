17 Seahawks Appear on Second Week 9 Injury Report vs. Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks are banged up with a very long injury report as they complete their first official practice of the week.

After losing on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, the Seahawks held a walk-through on Wednesday and the team released a projection for the injury report.

The Seahawks are getting ready for their Week 9 contest against the Arizona Cardinals, which should be a test, considering that it is difficult to sweep a divisional opponent in a season. Here's a look at the Seahawks' most recent injury report.

Did Not Participate

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold stands in the pocket against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

T Charles Cross (ankle)

QB Sam Darnold (quadricep, ribs)

LB Derick Hall (back)

G Quenton Nelson (knee)

LB Uchenna Nwosu (knee)

LB Connor O'Toole (foot)

NT Brandon Pili (back)

WR Rashid Shaheed (knee)

DT Leonard Williams (stinger)

Apart from Sam Darnold, the most notable name on this list is new offensive lineman Quenton Nelson, who was a limited participant in Wednesday's report but did not practice today. It's not great that the team's top trade acquisition is already dealing with an injury, but there is still hope that he can play on Sunday against the Cardinals.

Uchenna Nwosu is on a similar trajectory as him, having been a limited participant on Wednesday but not participating in today's practice.

Limited Participation

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock warms up prior to the first half against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB Ernest Jones IV (ankle)

RB Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring)

QB Drew Lock (right elbow)

With Darnold not playing this weekend due to his quad and rib injuries, Drew Lock is expected to start. He's been dealing with an elbow injury over the last couple of weeks and has been the emergency third quarterback on multiple occasions. He spoke to reporters and claimed to be a lot better, even though he is still a limited participant in practice.

If Lock were to worsen or get injured during the game, second-year pro Jalen Milroe would be the team's quarterback.

Full Participation

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

G Anthony Bradford (knee)

S Nick Emmanwori (shoulder)

WR Tory Horton (hand)

LB Tyrice Knight (thigh)

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (not injury related/resting player)

The most notable player on this portion of the injury report is Anthony Bradford, who is now on the second unit after trading for Nelson. If Nelson is unable to go, Bradford can step in right back at right guard, where he played at the beginning of the season.

The kickoff between the Seahawks and Cardinals is scheduled for Sunday at 1:25 pm PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the Fox One app.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter