3 Risers and Fallers Heading Into Seahawks' Week 9 vs Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks (4-4) are facing some tough times coming off a dominating 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. The Seahawks have to make some decisions regarding their roster if they want to save their 2026 NFL Season or beyond. Seattle is already making some key moves fast in a short week as it prepares for a home game in Week 9 versus the Arizona Cardinals (3-5).

​The Seahawks aren’t likely making any more trades unless Sunday’s game versus the Cardinals becomes a serious problem. Three players are on the rise heading into Week 9’s game while three players’ futures are looking bleak.

​3 Risers

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) warms up prior to the first half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback ​Drew Lock will get the start on Sunday versus Arizona, if he is healthy enough. He missed the last two games with an injured elbow. He might be limited in practices as a sign of precaution. This week and next week at the Las Vegas Raiders could be a great opportunity for him to show he can lead the struggling offense for the rest of the season, especially if Sam Darnold has a quad injury and a broken rib.

Wide receiver Tory Horton got an opportunity to step up on Monday Night Football with veteran Rashid Shaheed out with a knee injury. While he didn’t have a great game as he wanted, some of the targets weren’t his fault. One of his targets from Darnold put in harm’s way. If Shaheed is still out, it’s another chance for him to show he can be a capable No. 2 receiver.

The Seahawks might be seeing that going for the experienced veterans at edge might have been a mistake. With the pass rush missing from the Dark Side Defense, the front office might turn to an old friend in edge rusher Jamie Sheriff. He has shown some great moments during offseason portions and training camp. If he practices well after being signed, Sheriff could surpass veteran Dante Fowler Jr.

​3 Fallers

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Dante Fowler (56) runs drills during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of Dante Fowler Jr., he has turned into a complete non-factor for the Seahawks. In a game where Seattle was without starter Uchenna Nwosu, Fowler played in only eight defensive reps and one special teams rep against the Bears. He has accounted for one tackle and one quarterback hit in eight games played. Of all the moves made this offseason, signing a 32-year-old journeyman edge rusher well past his prime might be the wrong move.

​Despite starting the four games before Week 8, running back Emanuel Wilson was a healthy scratch for Seattle’s game against Chicago. The Seahawks returned veteran Zach Charbonnet and rookie Jadarian Price to the lineup and made George Holani the No. 3 back. Holani was the team’s primary kickoff returner with Shaheed out. With Charbonnet back, the Seahawks don’t need Wilson’s power back skills in the backfield.

​As if this season wasn’t rough on Sam Darnold, he has to miss another game due to injury. He missed only one game early in the season due to a glute injury, but he now has to deal with an injured quad and a broken rib. These are injuries that could keep him out for multiple weeks without putting him on IR. With Darnold struggling, injury concerns rising and an expensive contract coming next season, there might be some tough discussions around his future.

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