NFC Playoff Picture: Seahawks Slipping After Bears Loss

The Seattle Seahawks are back in the loss column after a 34-17 loss against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

The loss saw the Seahawks take a tumble in the standings as they cling to one of the final wild card spots. Here's a look at the standings after eight weeks in the NFC.

1. Minnesota Vikings (6-1)

2. San Francisco 49ers (6-1)

3. New York Giants (4-2-1)

4. Carolina Panthers (3-4)

5. Chicago Bears (6-2)

6. Detroit Lions (5-2)

7. Green Bay Packers (5-3)

8. Seattle Seahawks (4-4)

9. Los Angeles Rams (4-4)

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)

11. Atlanta Falcons (3-5)

12. Arizona Cardinals (3-5)

13. Dallas Cowboys (3-5)

14. Washington Commanders (2-4-1)

15. New Orleans Saints (2-5)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (2-6)

Seahawks Outside of Playoff Picture

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the loss, the Seahawks are now on the outside looking in for the playoffs. Had they beaten the Bears, they would have been on the other side of the playoff picture, while the Bears would have found themselves on the outside looking in.

The entire NFC North currently occupies four of the seven playoff spots. That isn't likely to happen by season's end, as they will face off against each other many times between now and the end of the year.

Regardless of what will happen in the second half of the season, this should serve as an alarm for the Seahawks. The team has plenty of talent, especially on the defensive side of the ball, to return to the playoffs this season. If they make it to the postseason, they might be the one team that nobody wants to face.

However, they simply aren't playing well enough to be a true contender in the NFC at this point. The offense can be credited mostly for these struggles, but there is still a lot of time to figure things out between now and the end of the season.

With just two games until their Week 11 bye, the Seahawks need to attack this stretch of games with force as they look to pull out one of those final wild card spots in the NFC.

The Seahawks are back in action on Sunday when they take on the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 pm PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the Fox One app.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter