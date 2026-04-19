25 Best NFL Draft Fits for Seattle Seahawks Ranked by Round & Impact

With less than a week to go before the 2026 NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks will look to reload their roster as they defend their Super Bowl title.

Seattle lost multiple key players during the offseason, with the biggest loss being running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Also leaving was EDGE Boye Mafe who signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, and safety Coby Bryant who signed with the Chicago Bears.

General manager John Schneider didn't make many moves in free agency, which means he will look to the draft to fill those departures, as well as any other opening. That said, here's a look at the five top players, ranked by how high they should be taken, at the Seahawks' five biggest positions of need.

Guards the Seahawks should target in NFL draft

Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon takes the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

Beau Stephens, Iowa

Jalen Farmer, Kentucky

Kobe Baynes, Kansas

In 2025, the Seahawks selected Grey Zabel in Round 1 last season, and had a strong rookie campaign. With him locking down the left guard spot, the Seahawks now must find a better option at right guard. In Round 1, they could look at Emmanuel Pregnon from Oregon or Chase Bisontis from Texas A&M.

Pregnon was one of the best guards in the nation last year, earning an 88.3 in run-blocking and an 88.0 in pass protection from PFF. Bisontis might be a Day 2 prospect, but he's unlikely to be around at pick 64, which is why he would be in consideration on Thursday night.

Day 2 prospects include Beau Stephens and Jalen Farmer. Stephens is a well-rounded prospect who has gained steam as of late. Farmer is a better pass protector than run blocker, but that's where the Seahawks need more help. On Day 3, Kobe Baynes is a name to watch. He's another consistent lineman who excelled in pass protection but didn't get much attention at Kansas.

Centers the Seahawks should target in NFL draft

Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Christian Teague rushes as Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Connor Lew blocks. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Connor Lew, Auburn

Sam Hecht, Kansas State

Jake Slaughter, Florida

James Brockermeyer, Miami

Matt Gulbin, Michigan State

Jalen Sundell was decent in 2025, but the Seahawks need to improve at center as well. Connor Lew could be their best option. He could slide into the end of Round 2 after a torn ACL ended his season early. Sam Hecht is another option on Day 2 who has plenty of experience and didn't surrender a sack over the past two years. Jake Slaughter is a late Day 2 prospect who gave up just one sack in 2025.

Day 3 candidates include James Brockermeyer who played in some big moments with Miami and didn't blink in the bright lights. Michigan State's Matt Gulbin could be a late-round steal with experience at guard and center. Even if he doesn't start, he could be a reserve capable of backing up all three interior positions.

Cornerbacks the Seahawks should target in NFL draft

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Iowa State Cyclones. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Chris Johnson, San Diego State

Colton Hood, Tennessee

Keith Abney II, ASU

Chandler Rivers, Duke

Ephesians Prysock, Washington

Cornerback in Round 1 has been a popular pick with Chris Johnson and Colton Hood both standing out. Johnson, however, could be out of reach with multiple teams showing interest in the ascending prospect.

ASU's Keith Abney has been largely overlooked, but was lights out in 2025 with no touchdowns surrendered. Chandler Rivers was also widely overlooked, but has the potential to be a starter down the road.

On Day 3, Washington's Ephesians Prysock should be on Seattle's radar. Prysock has excellent size at 6-foot-3 and 196 pounds, but is more of a project than the others on this list.

EDGE prospects the Seahawks should target in NFL draft

Indiana's Mikail Kamara celebrates during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Malachi Lawrence, UCF

R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

Romello Height, Texas Tech

Mikail Kamara, Indiana

A couple of options in Round 1 for Seattle on the edge could be Cashius Howell or Malachi Lawrence. Howell has been dinged for his lack of length, but the tape doesn't lie, and he can play. Lawrence did himself a favor by standing out during the NFL Combine and put himself in the Round 1 conversation.

R Mason Thomas and Romello Height are both Day 2 prospects. Height was part of an elite defense, and despite being overshadowed by David Bailey, he can take over when he gets hot. A late-round option is Mikail Kamara, who was the Defensive MVP in the Hoosier's title win.

Running backs the Seahawks should target in NFL draft

Washington Huskies RB Jonah Coleman rushes for a touchdown against the Colorado State Rams. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

Jonah Coleman, Washington

Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Jadarian Price might be the best fit in Seattle at the running back position. He's an explosive back with NFL size and has experience in a two-man committee. His stock has improved to where he might need to be their selection in Round 1 if they want to bring him in.

On Day 2, players such as Mike Washington Jr. from Arkansas and Jonah Coleman are worth kicking the tires on. Emmett Johnson from Nebraska is a name to watch in Round 4 after racking up 1,451 yards in 2025. Penn State's Kaytron Allen could also be around during Day 3. A succesfful part of the Nittany Lions' committee, Allen might not be overly explosive, but he breaks tackles at a high rate and can help in pass protection.

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