25 Best NFL Draft Fits for Seattle Seahawks Ranked by Round & Impact
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With less than a week to go before the 2026 NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks will look to reload their roster as they defend their Super Bowl title.
Seattle lost multiple key players during the offseason, with the biggest loss being running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Also leaving was EDGE Boye Mafe who signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, and safety Coby Bryant who signed with the Chicago Bears.
General manager John Schneider didn't make many moves in free agency, which means he will look to the draft to fill those departures, as well as any other opening. That said, here's a look at the five top players, ranked by how high they should be taken, at the Seahawks' five biggest positions of need.
Guards the Seahawks should target in NFL draft
Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
Beau Stephens, Iowa
Jalen Farmer, Kentucky
Kobe Baynes, Kansas
In 2025, the Seahawks selected Grey Zabel in Round 1 last season, and had a strong rookie campaign. With him locking down the left guard spot, the Seahawks now must find a better option at right guard. In Round 1, they could look at Emmanuel Pregnon from Oregon or Chase Bisontis from Texas A&M.
Pregnon was one of the best guards in the nation last year, earning an 88.3 in run-blocking and an 88.0 in pass protection from PFF. Bisontis might be a Day 2 prospect, but he's unlikely to be around at pick 64, which is why he would be in consideration on Thursday night.
Day 2 prospects include Beau Stephens and Jalen Farmer. Stephens is a well-rounded prospect who has gained steam as of late. Farmer is a better pass protector than run blocker, but that's where the Seahawks need more help. On Day 3, Kobe Baynes is a name to watch. He's another consistent lineman who excelled in pass protection but didn't get much attention at Kansas.
Centers the Seahawks should target in NFL draft
Connor Lew, Auburn
Sam Hecht, Kansas State
Jake Slaughter, Florida
James Brockermeyer, Miami
Matt Gulbin, Michigan State
Jalen Sundell was decent in 2025, but the Seahawks need to improve at center as well. Connor Lew could be their best option. He could slide into the end of Round 2 after a torn ACL ended his season early. Sam Hecht is another option on Day 2 who has plenty of experience and didn't surrender a sack over the past two years. Jake Slaughter is a late Day 2 prospect who gave up just one sack in 2025.
Day 3 candidates include James Brockermeyer who played in some big moments with Miami and didn't blink in the bright lights. Michigan State's Matt Gulbin could be a late-round steal with experience at guard and center. Even if he doesn't start, he could be a reserve capable of backing up all three interior positions.
Cornerbacks the Seahawks should target in NFL draft
Chris Johnson, San Diego State
Colton Hood, Tennessee
Keith Abney II, ASU
Chandler Rivers, Duke
Ephesians Prysock, Washington
Cornerback in Round 1 has been a popular pick with Chris Johnson and Colton Hood both standing out. Johnson, however, could be out of reach with multiple teams showing interest in the ascending prospect.
ASU's Keith Abney has been largely overlooked, but was lights out in 2025 with no touchdowns surrendered. Chandler Rivers was also widely overlooked, but has the potential to be a starter down the road.
On Day 3, Washington's Ephesians Prysock should be on Seattle's radar. Prysock has excellent size at 6-foot-3 and 196 pounds, but is more of a project than the others on this list.
EDGE prospects the Seahawks should target in NFL draft
Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
Malachi Lawrence, UCF
R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
Romello Height, Texas Tech
Mikail Kamara, Indiana
A couple of options in Round 1 for Seattle on the edge could be Cashius Howell or Malachi Lawrence. Howell has been dinged for his lack of length, but the tape doesn't lie, and he can play. Lawrence did himself a favor by standing out during the NFL Combine and put himself in the Round 1 conversation.
R Mason Thomas and Romello Height are both Day 2 prospects. Height was part of an elite defense, and despite being overshadowed by David Bailey, he can take over when he gets hot. A late-round option is Mikail Kamara, who was the Defensive MVP in the Hoosier's title win.
Running backs the Seahawks should target in NFL draft
Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas
Jonah Coleman, Washington
Emmett Johnson, Nebraska
Kaytron Allen, Penn State
Jadarian Price might be the best fit in Seattle at the running back position. He's an explosive back with NFL size and has experience in a two-man committee. His stock has improved to where he might need to be their selection in Round 1 if they want to bring him in.
On Day 2, players such as Mike Washington Jr. from Arkansas and Jonah Coleman are worth kicking the tires on. Emmett Johnson from Nebraska is a name to watch in Round 4 after racking up 1,451 yards in 2025. Penn State's Kaytron Allen could also be around during Day 3. A succesfful part of the Nittany Lions' committee, Allen might not be overly explosive, but he breaks tackles at a high rate and can help in pass protection.
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.