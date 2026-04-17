Why the Seahawks Shouldn’t Wait on Drafting Jadarian Price

Many decisions come with a team making a draft pick. There will be a lot of pressure on the Seattle Seahawks on where they go with the No. 32 pick overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Seahawks could trade back for more picks in the draft. They could go for the best available player at No. 32 or address a defensive need. Perhaps the biggest goal they can accomplish with the first round pick is to not wait anymore on a starting running back and draft Notre Dame’s Jadarian Price.

The Seahawks Can’t Afford to Lose Out on Price

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Seattle has options as the defending Super Bowl champs, but tough free agency might force the front office to do a final damage control. The Seahawks lost running back/Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to the Kansas City Chiefs. Seattle did little to replace the impact of Walker's departure with the addition of former Green Bay Packers backup Emanuel Wilson.

Price is regarded as a higher second-round player, but his impact and talent are first-round material. While there are points that the Seahawks need to use that pick on a cornerback or edge rusher that has first-round talent, the Seahawks could let Price slip away. Other than Jeremiyah Love, Price is the only running back prospect who would be an immediate starting running back if drafted by the Seahawks. A team will likely pick Price early in the second round before the Seahawks reach to him again.

Price has High-Caliber Potential

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) collides with Navy Midshipmen cornerback Phillip Hamilton (18) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have the experienced offensive line, an elite coaching staff, and the Super Bowl-winning mindset to help a back like Price produce an impact in the running game. Price is a fast, dynamic athlete who was explosive in his last two years as the second-string back for Notre Dame’s offense. Price has rushed for 1,420 yards and 18 touchdowns on 233 carries while also taking 12 kickoff returns for 450 yards and two touchdowns.

Price has the potential to be an Offensive Rookie of the Year production for the Seahawks. He would be the top-option back for a Seahawks’ offense that looks to run the ball more. Price could not only take the pressure off the passing game, but also off Rashid Shaheed in the return game.

Seahawks Could Use the Fifth-Year Option

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) defends during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

One of the biggest draws of the No. 32 pick is that it will be the final pick for a team to exercise a fifth-year option if the team were to come. This is why teams would try to trade up with the Seahawks, who might be trying to get a quarterback or a franchise player.

One of the biggest problems the Seahawks ran into with Walker, as a former second-round pick, was that he couldn’t be given an extra year. He walked from the Seahawks at a bad time when Zach Charbonnet was still healing from his ACL tear. While running backs are replaceable, as general manager John Schneider indicated, the ability to get a first-string running back is difficult. This shows the Seahawks need to take every measure possible to keep Price.

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