The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers have really gotten to know each other in recent seasons. Yes, there were those heralded battles between Pete Carroll’s ‘Hawks and Jim Harbaugh’s Niners from 2011-14. That included an NFC title game battle at Seattle in 2013.

On Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, these division rivals will battle for the 12th time in these last five seasons, which includes playoff battles in 2022 (49ers, 41-23) and 2025 (41-6). It also includes a Week 5 battle at Seattle this season, won by Kyle Shanahan’s club, 32-29.

Familiar foes make for great matchups.

Seahawks DC Aden Durde vs. 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY SIX-YARD PLUNGE STILL GOES HARD 🔥



Christian McCaffrey powers it in from 6 yards out to finish a 13-play, 98-yard drive and push the 49ers’ lead to 35-10 in the fourth quarter against the Vikings at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. The score extends his streak… — PULL (@PULL_Media) November 23, 2026

In his 11th NFL season, the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers continues to produce. Perhaps more significantly, 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey has played in every game for the team since 2015, this after appearing in only four contests in 2024.

This season, the 30-year-old weapon has racked up 1,012 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns. McCaffrey is now tied for 20th in NFL history with 112 total touchdowns, and he may be busier than usual as Mac Jones will get the start for injured Niners’ quarterback Brock Purdy.

Meanwhile, Aden Durde’s defense has given up the fewest total yards and fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, and is ranked fourth in the league in rushing defense.

Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon vs. 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

DEEBO LEFT THEM IN THE DUST 💨



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/jWJ7pgBTUb — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 15, 2026

He was one of the best free-agent acquisitions by a team this offseason. Wideout Mike Evans is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ all-time leader in catches, receiving yards, and total touchdowns. This offseason, he became an unrestricted free agent and after 12 years in Tampa, he inked a three-year, $42 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

In seven games, he’s caught 33 passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns. Last week, he returned after a three-game absence, he caught six passes for 109 yards and one score in the Niners’ 35-10 win over Minnesota. However, he’s listed as questionable this week (Achilles).

That could mean more action for versatile Deebo Samuel, who happens to be third on the team with five total touchdowns (4 receiving, 1 rushing), trailing on Christian McCaffrey (14) and George Kittle (7). And he could clash with Pro Football Focus’ 12th-ranked cornerback in three-time Pro Bowler Devon Witherspoon. He’s currently second on the team with 60 tackles, to go along with two sacks, four quarterback hits, and three passes defensed.

Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet vs. 49ers LB Fred Warner

Zach Charbonnet with the stiff arm on the run 💪



SEAvsLV on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/TVuMmY7dUL — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

Enter Week 12, no team in the league had allowed fewer total yards per game and fewer passing yards per contest than the Seahawks. However, it’s the NFC West leading 49ers who are giving up an NFL-low 81.2 yards per game on the ground.

Of course, the San Francisco defense is led by star linebacker Fred Warner, who is in the midst of a bounce back campaign. The four-time Pro Bowler and four-time First Team All-Pro missed the final 11 games and the playoffs in 2025 with a significant leg injury. This season, he leads the club with 96 tackles, and five forced fumbles.

Seahawks’ running back Zach Charbonnet has totaled 42 attempts for 194 yards in the team’s last three games. The unsung performer suffered a torn ACL in last year’s NFC divisional round playoff victory over the Niners. He’s seen his carries increase from six to 16 to 20, respectively, in these contests, as well as his rushing yards (23, 77, 94).

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