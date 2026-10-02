3 Bold Predictions For Seahawks vs. Chargers in Week 4

Mike Macdonald will face his former boss, Jim Harbaugh, for the first time as the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Chargers.

Seattle is off to a 2-1 start, although they're looking to get back on track following a Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders. That was a frustrating defeat for a team that was dominant the week prior with Drew Lock starting at quarterback and had Sam Darnold back under center.

The Seahawks have been excellent at bouncing back under Macdonald, and enter this one as the favorites. With the stage set, let's look ahead to the contest with a look at three bold predictions for the Seahawks in Week 4.

Seahawks hold Chargers to 10 points or fewer

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald looks on in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers are coming off a 24-16 loss to the Bills, and that was their best offensive output of the season. Their first two games saw them score just 14 points against the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders, neither of which has a defense nearly as competent as the Seahawks. That's why this first bold prediction has the Seattle defense shutting down Justin Herbert and holding the Chargers to 10 points or fewer. That would be quite the statement for Macdonald as he faces Harbaugh in a regular-season showdown for the first time.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rasheed Shahid each haul in TD pass

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darnold was throwing the ball well in his return, amassing 379 yards and four touchdowns. He did have two interceptions, but was still able to help the offense put up 31 points in their Week 3 loss. This weekend, he should be able to pick up where he left off.

Even with Buffalo's struggles in Week 3, the Chargers are 20th in the league in passing yards surrendered with 699 yards. That bodes well for Darnold, who has another big outing in this prediction. He also spreads the ball out with both Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rasheed Shahid hauling in touchdown receptions. That wouldn't be a surprise for JSN, who has six in the first three games, but it would be the first for Shahid who needs something to get him rolling this year.

Seahawks record three interceptions

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon during warmups before the game against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing that made Justin Herbert so hard to defense in the past was his lack of turnovers. He had just seven interceptions in 2023 and just three in 2024. That number increased to 13 in 2025 and he already has four in three games this season. That's not a great recipe for an opportunistic Seattle defense. That's why this final bold prediction has the Seahawks recording three interceptions as they capitalize on Herbert's recent struggles.

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