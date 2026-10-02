Seahawks Overwhelming Favorites in Week 4 NFL Expert Pick Roundup

Sam Darnold's return to the lineup didn't go according to plan last weekend. Darnold played well, but the Seattle Seahawks lost to the Washington Commanders 33-31.

Seattle is now 2-1 entering Week 4 and they will take on head coach Mike Macdonald's former boss, Jim Harbaugh, and his Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams are looking to bounce back, but as Seahawks on SI's Russell Baxter wrote, Macdonald has proven during his two years as a head coach that this is an area where he excels.

While checking out the predictions for Week 4, it's easy to see the experts agree that Seattle has a better chance of getting back on track. Let's check out these predictions, which show the Seahawks are the overwhelming favorites.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Albert Breer: Seahawks

Eva Geitheim: Seahawks

Mitch Goldich: Seahawks

Mike Kadlick: Seahawks

Gilberto Manzano: Chargers

Conor Orr: Seahawks

John Pluym: Seahawks

Matt Verderame: Seahawks

Jeremy Bergman: Seahawks

Brooke Cersosimo: Seahawks

Gennaro Filice: Seahawks

Bobby Kownack: Seahawks

Dan Parr: Seahawks

Bobby Kownack gave his reason for selecting the Seahawks and says they will be motivated after their loss to the Commanders. He believes the Chargers will be extra-motivated as well following an 0-3 start, but their showing against the Buffalo Bills was discouraging, to say the least.

"These Chargers? It’s impossible to dismiss all that plagues them. They’re so offensively challenged that, even with the Bills turning it over five times, they only managed 16 points in their recent loss to Buffalo -- and that was the most Los Angeles has scored all season. Regardless of one takeaway-filled day, the Chargers defense isn’t performing up to its typical stellar standard," Kownack wrote.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon celebrates with safety Julian Love after a stop against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Bowen: Seahawks

Mike Clay: Seahawks

Jeremy Fowler: Seahawks

Dan Graziano: Seahawks

Kalyn Kahler: Seahawks

Pamela Maldonado: Seahawks

Eric Moody: Seahawks

Jason Reid: Seahawks

Ben Solak: Seahawks

Lindsey Thiry: Seahawks

Seth Wickersham: Seahawks

Moe Moton: Seahawks

Brad Gagnon: Seahawks

Wes O'Donnell: Chargers

Ian Hanford: Chargers

Gary Davenport: Seahawks

Kristopher Knox: Seahawks

Brent Sobleski: Seahawks

Pete Prisco: Seahawks

Jared Dubin: Chargers

Ryan Wilson: Seahawks

John Breech: Chargers

Tyler Sullivan: Seahawks

Dave Richard: Chargers

Jamey Eisenberg: Chargers

Final expert tally and my prediction

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold passes the ball under pressure from Washington Commanders linebacker Kain Medrano. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Experts have more faith that the Seahawks can bounce back from their frustrating loss this past weekend than they do in the Chargers turning things around. That's evident in the fact that 31 of the 38 experts listed above are selecting Seattle.

Seahawks: 31

Chargers: 7

Seattle has the superior team, which is why Macdonald is the winner in my prediction as well.

Final score: Seahawks 27, Chargers 16

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