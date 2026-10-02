Seahawks Overwhelming Favorites in Week 4 NFL Expert Pick Roundup
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Sam Darnold's return to the lineup didn't go according to plan last weekend. Darnold played well, but the Seattle Seahawks lost to the Washington Commanders 33-31.
Seattle is now 2-1 entering Week 4 and they will take on head coach Mike Macdonald's former boss, Jim Harbaugh, and his Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams are looking to bounce back, but as Seahawks on SI's Russell Baxter wrote, Macdonald has proven during his two years as a head coach that this is an area where he excels.
While checking out the predictions for Week 4, it's easy to see the experts agree that Seattle has a better chance of getting back on track. Let's check out these predictions, which show the Seahawks are the overwhelming favorites.
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: Seahawks
- Eva Geitheim: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Mike Kadlick: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
NFL.com
- Jeremy Bergman: Seahawks
- Brooke Cersosimo: Seahawks
- Gennaro Filice: Seahawks
- Bobby Kownack: Seahawks
- Dan Parr: Seahawks
Bobby Kownack gave his reason for selecting the Seahawks and says they will be motivated after their loss to the Commanders. He believes the Chargers will be extra-motivated as well following an 0-3 start, but their showing against the Buffalo Bills was discouraging, to say the least.
"These Chargers? It’s impossible to dismiss all that plagues them. They’re so offensively challenged that, even with the Bills turning it over five times, they only managed 16 points in their recent loss to Buffalo -- and that was the most Los Angeles has scored all season. Regardless of one takeaway-filled day, the Chargers defense isn’t performing up to its typical stellar standard," Kownack wrote.
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Seahawks
- Mike Clay: Seahawks
- Jeremy Fowler: Seahawks
- Dan Graziano: Seahawks
- Kalyn Kahler: Seahawks
- Pamela Maldonado: Seahawks
- Eric Moody: Seahawks
- Jason Reid: Seahawks
- Ben Solak: Seahawks
- Lindsey Thiry: Seahawks
- Seth Wickersham: Seahawks
Bleacher Report
- Moe Moton: Seahawks
- Brad Gagnon: Seahawks
- Wes O'Donnell: Chargers
- Ian Hanford: Chargers
- Gary Davenport: Seahawks
- Kristopher Knox: Seahawks
- Brent Sobleski: Seahawks
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Seahawks
- Jared Dubin: Chargers
- Ryan Wilson: Seahawks
- John Breech: Chargers
- Tyler Sullivan: Seahawks
- Dave Richard: Chargers
- Jamey Eisenberg: Chargers
Final expert tally and my prediction
Experts have more faith that the Seahawks can bounce back from their frustrating loss this past weekend than they do in the Chargers turning things around. That's evident in the fact that 31 of the 38 experts listed above are selecting Seattle.
Seahawks: 31
Chargers: 7
Seattle has the superior team, which is why Macdonald is the winner in my prediction as well.
Final score: Seahawks 27, Chargers 16
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.