Why the Seahawks Shouldn't Worry After Loss vs. Commanders

The Seattle Seahawks may have lost their first game of the season against the Washington Commanders, but the team isn't going to be pushing the panic button quite yet.

It was certainly the worst performance the Seahawks have put together this season, but there was still a lot to like in the eyes of head coach Mike Macdonald.

"When you watch the tape, when you talk about a play style, I think our guys played incredibly hard, they played physical," Macdonald said. "I thought we took a lot of shots at the ball, the ball just didn't come out. There were a couple of opportunities in the pass game where maybe we could have made the ball come to life.

"I know it kind of sounds weird coming off a loss, but our effort—I'm really proud of the way our guys played, our mentality. I really love our group, and they played really hard. It shows you the importance of team football, and also understanding situations, how we can play it better. I think that's why the guys are disappointed, because there were some situations that we probably could have taken better advantage of to put our team in a better position to win the game."

Seahawks Show Promise Despite Loss

Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers reacts in the first half against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Macdonald's is showing some self-awareness in this moment. The Seahawks may have lost, but the eye test definitely suggests that they are in a better position than most teams in the league. Some squads have yet to win one game, while Seattle is sitting here pretty with two. The product is far from perfect, but nobody asked for it to be after three weeks.

Sam Darnold is coming off an injury and is slowly working his way back. He should be afforded some grace as he gets closer to where he wants to be. That statement can be made about any player at this point in the season, injury or not.

The Seahawks are putting in the work, even if the results aren't what they are hoping for. Setbacks will happen throughout the season, but it's about how the team responds to them.

The Seahawks will get a chance to bounce back in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers at home. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.

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