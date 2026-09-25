Mike Macdonald’s Road Warriors, 4 Other Things to Know About Seahawks vs. Commanders

Mike McDonald’s club just continues to roll along. Last Sunday’s convincing 31-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at Glendale was the club’s 12th overall victory in a row. The reigning Super Bowl champions outgained their NFC West rival but 230 total yards (381-151). Quarterback Drew Lock threw for 235 yards and three scores, all of those touchdown tosses to wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Now the Seahawks hit the road for the consecutive week and a Washington Commanders’ team that will be missing starting quarterback. Marcus Mariota will get the nod over ailing Jayden Daniels as Dan Quinn’s club looks for its first victory of 2026.

Seahawks vs. Commanders History

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The clubs are meeting for the third time in four years and the second straight season at Landover. In Week 9 on a Sunday night at Northwest Stadium, Macdonald’s club opened up a 28-0 second quarter lead and coasted to a 38-14 triumph. Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold finished the evening with 330 yards through the air, and all four of his touchdown passes came in the first half.

It was the second straight win in the series for Seattle, which trails in the all-time standings (including playoffs) in this setting by two games (13-11).

Commanders’ Defense Has Picked Up Where It Dropped Off

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Under head coach Mike Macdonald, Seattle has amassed a combined 29-10 win-loss record, which includes their 2025 postseason. The team is 12-8 at home, a gaudy 16-2 on the road, and obviously 1-0 at a neutral site (Super Bowl LX). The ‘Hawks have won five straight road tilts by a combined 138-53 score.

In 2025, the Commanders gave up the most total yards in the NFL. In their first two games this season, the club allowed 318 yards to the Eagles and 332 to the Cowboys. Washington has given up seven TD passes without an interception this season, and is one of three teams (Texans and Eagles) without a takeaway.

Keep an Eye on Seahawks’ WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

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Dating back to his second NFL season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been highly productive. The 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards a year ago. Since ’24 (including playoffs), the two-time Pro Bowler has totaled 100-plus yards receiving in an impressive 15-of-39 games.

This offseason, the Commanders signed edge rusher Odafe Oweh away from the Chargers via a hefty contract. Two games into 2026, he’s totaled five tackles (2 for losses), one sack, and a pair of QB hits. In his last 16 games (including playoffs) dating back to last season, he’s amassed 11.5 quarterback traps.

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