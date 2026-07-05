3 Seahawks Players With Boom or Bust Potential Entering Training Camp

Training camp will kick off for the Seattle Seahawks on July 25 as they begin their fight for a second consecutive Super Bowl.

Seattle returns some of its top stars, including 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Jaxon Smith-Njigba. They do also have some holes to fill following a few key departures in free agency.

As they look for some new contributors to rise to the occasion, we identify three Seahawks who could become stars during camp. These three players could also fade away in a hurry, giving them true boom or bust potential.

Nehemiah Pritchett, CB

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A fifth-round pick out of Auburn in 2024, Nehemiah Pritchett carved out a role as a special teams ace during the 2025 campaign. This year, he has a chance to increase his workload following some departures in the secondary.

Pritchett is a player to watch as Seattle looks for a CB3 following the departure of Riq Woolen. His experience will give him an edge over rookie Julian Neal and his prowess in man coverage could make him a star during camp. On the flip side, his struggles with zone coverage could push him down the depth chart in a hurry. That's why Seahawks On SI's Michael Hanich accurately called this a "boom or bust season" for Pritchett.

Emanuel Wilson, RB

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie Jadarian Price is going to get the most attention at running back and George Holani will do all he can to secure the backup spot while Zach Charbonnet recovers from a torn ACL. Holani has often done well during camp, but he will have some tough competition in Emanuel Wilson.

A free agent pickup who spent the past three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Wilson comes to Seattle with a career average of 4.5 yards per attempt. He hasn't been an overly explosive player, but his consistency could make him an instant fan favorite. If he's unable to hold off Holani, however, he might fall out of favor in a hurry.

Jamie Sheriff, EDGE

Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jamie Sheriff during the game against the Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering his third year in the league, Jamie Sheriff is still trying to prove he deserves more time during the regular season. During his career, Sheriff has just one tackle, but he has often stood out during camp due to his ideal size and quick burst.

Sheriff has already defied the odds throughout his career, as noted by Seahawks On SI's Brendon Nelson. He now looks to do so one more time, and has a good opportunity given the current state of the edge group in Seattle.

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