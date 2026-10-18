3 Games Seahawks Fans Should Watch in Week 6

The Seattle Seahawks are still recovering from their 17-14 loss in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos, but they will have a chance to enjoy their Sunday as they get ready for what's to come in their schedule.

Here's a look at a few games on the rest of the Week 6 slate that Seahawks fans should pay attention to.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Large helmets of the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's an NFC West divisional matchup between the Cardinals and Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams are massive favorites in this one, but the Cardinals are hoping to bounce back after dropping their last four games to the Seahawks, 49ers, New York Giants, and Detroit Lions.

Meanwhile, the Rams are fresh off of a loss on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills and face a surprising 2-3 record. Another loss would derail the Rams' expectations for the season and give the Seahawks a slight boost in the NFC West standings.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 1:05 pm PT.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Mahomes, Kenneth Walker III and the Chiefs will face off against the Seahawks next week on Sunday Night Football, so getting a chance to see them up close and personal could set the tone for next week.

The Chiefs are fresh off their bye and are 4-0, making them one of the three remaining undefeated teams in the league. Meanwhile, the Chargers have been one of the more disappointing teams in the league, with a 0-5 start, including a Week 4 loss to Seattle.

The game will kick off at 1:25 pm PT inside Arrowhead Stadium.

Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey carries the ball against the Washington Commanders. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One of the other undefeated teams in the league is the 49ers, who are 5-0 now after beating the Seahawks last week at Lumen Field. The Niners will put their undefeated record on the line once again when they host Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.

The Commanders' lone win this season has come against the Seahawks at home in Week 3, and they are fresh off a 27-27 tie against the Giants last week.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for Monday at 5:15 pm PT inside Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter